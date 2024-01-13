‘Timothee Chalamet has moved in with Kylie Jenner’

#Timothee #Chalamet #moved #Kylie #Jenner

Timothee and Kylie have been dating since the beginning of last year and are apparently ready for the next step in their relationship. “When he is in LA, he lives with Kylie. However, she is so concerned about her privacy that she has not even informed her sisters about this,” the source said.

Although moving in together happened quite quickly, according to the source it is the best solution for the two. “This gives them the opportunity to see each other despite their busy schedules. They always miss each other a lot when they are not together, especially when Timothee was recently on his press tour for Wonka.”

Timothee is also said to have already met Kylie’s two children. “They are absolutely crazy about him. Kylie always wanted someone who loves her and her children and Timothee meets all her wishes. She is therefore thrilled to finally make it official with him and live together.”

The fact that the two are crazy about each other is also evident from this video: