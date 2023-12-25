Timur Perlin’s conversation about LGBTIQ+ rights is ‘Radio moment of 2023’

#Timur #Perlins #conversation #LGBTIQ #rights #Radio #moment

The conversation that NPO 3FM DJ Timur Perlin had with listener Mark about LGBTIQ+ rights was chosen by a professional jury as The Radio Moment of the Year 2023. This was just announced on NPO Radio 1. Gijs Groenteman’s interview with Ivo Niehe ended on the second place and Silvan Stoet came third with the conversation with a listener who is dying and who wants to thank him for all the beautiful moments.

According to the jury, the conversation between Timur and listener Mark is the most impressive radio fragment of last year. Jury chairman Ron Vergouwen: “In the fragment we hear Timur at his best: open, honest, vulnerable and with an outstretched hand. Timur tries to enter into dialogue with someone who is diametrically opposed to him.’ Jury member Kees Dorresteijn: “He takes the listener into what he does and knows how to respect the caller, even if they completely disagree.”

Listen to the fragment that became ‘Radio Moment of 2023’ here.

The Radio Moment of the Year 2023 was chosen by a jury consisting of radio DJs and presenters from the largest Dutch radio stations: Chazia Mourali (NPO Radio 1, winner 2022), Shay Kreuger (NPO Radio 2), Mai Verbij (NPO 3FM), Jet Berkhout (NPO Klassiek), Simone Walraven (NPO Radio 5), Gilly Mangkoewihardjo (NPO FunX), Wim van Helden (Qmusic), Bas Menting (Radio 538), Lex Gaarthuis (Radio 10), Frank van der Lende (Radio Veronica ), Jasper Leijdens (KINK), Kees Dorresteijn (BNR Nieuwsradio), Giorgio Hokstam (100% NL), Anoûl Hendriks (SLAM!), Sander de Heer (Sublime) and chairman Ron Vergouwen (NPO Radio 1).

Watch the award ceremony here:



Foto: Nathan Reinds | NPO 3FM