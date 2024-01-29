Tin foil, take a roll with you on board | You will need it to avoid a disaster

#Tin #foil #roll #board #avoid #disaster

Very often the simplest solutions, in everyday life, also turn out to be the most effective ones: certainly, obviously, the latest generation technology helps, but the ‘great inventions’ of the past still hold up, indeed.

Even when we talk about cars or, better, in certain cases especially when we talk about cars, the fusion between these two concepts, modernity and cutting-edge technology on the one hand and tradition on the other, they bring enormous benefits successes.

Problems solved, troubles and mishaps averted, and even real ones disasters avoided: in the car you run many risks, from many points of view, and as mentioned sometimes the solutions more immediate they are the most functional. For example?

Let’s take the one about tinfoil: that’s right, about simple but fundamental tinfoil can help us, indeed, to avoid what in some ways is a sensational it’s terrible misfortune. This is why it is always worth having it.

Carry a roll of tinfoil a on board the car it is a highly impactful and useful solution for a certainly not uncommon situation relating to cars. What are we talking about? Many will have already understood.

Tin foil, what is it for on board the car

Have some tinfoil, in the car, it can be very useful in starting the motor. As we know, today, many cars also leave without keys, as well as for aperture e closures of the doors: in this sense everything works via sensors connected to the key system allow to manage these functions even remotely.

However, this technology is not ‘theft’ proof, indeed, precisely in this sense, real raids by thieves can be carried out. How? Through technological instrumentation, today many attackers are able to pick up the signal that connects the sensors from the key all’auto, allowing you to dribble it so the car appears closed when it isn’t. And at that point when the citizen and move away, believing they have secured the car, the thieves spring into action, and they steal everything. How to avoid it?

Tin foil, protect your keys from thieves

Wrap the keys in foil it allows us to save the car and our keys: in this sense, in fact, the tin foil acts as a wall of protection, for the key, compared to the various attempts to connection wireless that thieves’ devices use to interrupt the signal.

The key, protected by tinfoil, it is security proof and cannot be picked up by anyone invasive devices.