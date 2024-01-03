Tinnitus is a major problem for many students: ‘There is actually no treatment that solves the complaints’

#Tinnitus #major #problem #students #treatment #solves #complaints

After festivals with heavy bass or a night out in a pub with loud music, young people increasingly suffer from permanent tinnitus or ringing in the ears. It also happened to students Marlein Nijhuis and Sophie van Dijk. “I’ll never go out without earplugs again.”

After her summer holiday in the mountains of South Africa in 2022, International Business Administration student Marlein Nijhuis (19) started suffering from tinnitus. ‘In the mountains your ears are closed all the time because of the altitude. Then you can clear your nose so that your ears open again. I think I did that too hard and too often, causing a perforation in my eardrum. Afterwards I also took two long flights home, after which I really got a ringing in my ear. I now hear a high-pitched sound in the background, a kind of beep.’

Sophie van Dijk (19), who is studying nursing, started hearing a similar beep after a night out in Nijmegen. ‘I went out to café TweeKeerBellen last October. There the speakers are hung very low and the music is quite loud. I was actually standing next to the speakers and wasn’t wearing earplugs, which wasn’t smart either. The next morning I woke up with a ringing in my ear. I still thought: ‘That will go away. But unfortunately that never happened.’

Broken hair cells

Marlein Nijhuis. Photo: Johannes Fiebig

‘Tinnitus is your own perception of a wheezing sound that usually cannot be objectified by others,’ explains Henri Marres, ENT specialist at Radboud university medical center. ‘You may think you hear it or that it is even experienced in your cerebral cortex (the area in the brain that receives and processes information from the rest of the body, ed.).’

Broken hair cells are usually the cause of tinnitus. Sound is converted by the hair cells in the cochlea – part of the inner ear – into electrical impulses that go back to the brain. If the hair cells are damaged, there is incorrect processing of the sound. “This can lead to tinnitus,” says Marres. According to the ENT doctor, there are two major factors that can cause tinnitus. The first is due to medication, for example chemotherapy, the second due to noise trauma. ‘This can cause the hair cells to break and cannot be repaired, causing permanent hearing damage.’

‘The volume is lowered and people are reminded to use good hearing protection. These are great steps forward’

Eighteen months ago, audiologists raised the alarm because the number of young people with tinnitus was rapidly increasing. They feared a wave of patients if the government did not intervene in time. “That has resulted in more attention being paid to the problem,” says Marres.

On December 6, 2023, the Royal Horeca Netherlands and sound engineers joined the hearing damage prevention agreement. “This means that people will make an effort to keep noise damage in all catering establishments as limited as possible,” said the ENT doctor. ‘The volume is lowered and people are reminded to use good hearing protection. These are really great steps forward.’

Sophie van Dijk. Photo: Johannes Fiebig

Horror stories

The impact of tinnitus on the social lives of Nijhuis and Van Dijk is great. ‘Because I pay much more attention to it now, you notice that you can suffer hearing damage in many places,’ says Nijhuis. ‘For example, I also take earplugs to the football stadium, because a lot of noise is made there. If I don’t do that, I could suffer a lot the next day.’

For Van Dijk, the first days after the complaints arose were especially difficult. ‘I was panicking because I had only heard these horror stories. I didn’t get out of bed and just lay there thinking about it. After a few days I discovered that that really didn’t work, distraction actually helped a lot. So then I started doing fun things with friends again.’

‘There is actually no treatment for tinnitus that will solve the complaints,’ says ENT doctor Marres. ‘Many of the treatments that are currently being done are therefore aimed at making life with tinnitus as bearable as possible. By suppressing the noise as best you can, you can ensure that it does not play a prominent role in your life.’

Therapy with psychologist

To prevent tinnitus from playing too big a role in her life, Van Dijk went to therapy with a psychologist. ‘He tried to help me shift my attention during silence, so that I don’t pay attention to the beep, but to other things around me.’ The therapy worked, says the student. ‘The complaints have reduced and I notice the tone less because I am used to it now.’

Nijhuis has not yet been treated because, as she says, it is not that bad for her. However, the thought of her tinnitus worsening does make her anxious. “When I think about the future I’m constantly afraid that things will get worse,” she says. ‘That’s really terrible, that fear. I will never go out without earplugs again. If I don’t have them with me, I’d rather cycle an extra hour to pick them up. And otherwise I just won’t go out anymore.’

Finally, the two students have some advice for other students – but actually for everyone. ‘Wear earplugs when going out.’

