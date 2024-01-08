Tip! Taking care of your face is more than nourishing. is protection | Dek-D.com

#Tip #care #face #nourishing #protection #DekD.com

When…sunlight damages the facial skin.

From a world that is undergoing great change! The heat continues to increase. causing negative effects on health And heat from the sun is also the main cause of facial skin. Starting to have wrinkles from UV rays that destroy collagen in the skin. It can cause skin cells to deteriorate.

Applying sunscreen is therefore important to protect the skin.

Dangers from sunlight to the facial skin

• Sunburn

• Redness

• stinging

• peel

• sky

• Freckles

• Dark spots and wrinkles

• Dull skin

As time passes… Our skin changes according to our environment.

Factors that directly affect the condition of the skin are:

The cause is from sunlight, very hot weather, very cold weather, PM 2.5 dust, strong winds, causing the skin to age, wrinkle, have dull skin, and cause blemishes, freckles, and dark spots to accumulate, etc.

What will happen? If you don’t apply sunscreen regularly

Problems with blemishes, freckles, dark spots occur.

Face wrinkles Looks like an old person

Sunburn due to skin cells being damaged.

Sunlight, pollution, and PM 2.5 dust can harm the skin of our faces more than we think. Sunscreen helps protect the skin from UV rays. and helps soothe the skin from heat Add moisture Returns freshness to the skin. It gives you the freedom to live your life without limitations.

Prevention is better than cure. Just use sunscreen before leaving the house regularly. We recommend ICON FACE sunscreen with SPF50+ and PA++++ that helps protect against UV rays, the cause of the problem. For facial skin that needs your care

Love it because it’s not just about protecting the skin with full efficiency. But it’s also a sunscreen that knows the hearts of anyone who likes to put on makeup regularly. With various features such as

Waterproof

Sweat proof

Oil Control controls oiliness.

Not wearing a mask

Not sticky.

Protect and understand the makeup line. This is where the term Universal Sunscreen comes from, a “universal” sunscreen that everyone loves.

Not only protects with full efficiency With only the highest protection properties from SPF50+ and PA++++, ICON FACE sunscreen also comes with features that help adjust the skin’s radiance level (Tone Up) to the next level to make your facial skin look radiant, glowing, and radiant. naturally

How to use sunscreen? to get maximum efficiency

How to use iCon Face Sunscreen

Apply sunscreen 15 – 30 minutes before going out into the sun.

1. Squeeze cream into about 2 finger knuckles (appropriate amount of sunscreen application 2 milligrams per 1 square centimeter of facial area, sunscreen amount 1 gram)

2. If you apply sunscreen all over your face Apply 5 points of sunscreen onto your face.

3. Spread the cream all over your face.

Should be reapplied every 2-3 hours when exposed to strong sunlight.