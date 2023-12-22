Tips for cleaning, cutting and storing an Iberian ham with the right equipment

#Tips #cleaning #cutting #storing #Iberian #ham #equipment

The Iberian ham is one of the delicacies on the Spanish table, one of the great gastronomic treasures of the country. Jamón Ibérico is a delicacy and consuming it is also healthy. Now Christmas is approaching and although the years pass, the Spanish menu continues to serve this ham as one of the indispensable dishes. In fact, it is one of the most consumed foods at Christmas, along with lamb, shellfish and turrón. But how do you cut a Spanish ham and more importantly, how do you best store it?

Many Spain visitors decide one often dure Iberian ham to take with them to their own country and then have to worry because they don’t know how to cut and store it. Because it is one whole art to do that well, something that is important because these hams are often very expensive. Therefore, an explanation of how to cut and store one Iberian Ham.

Buy supplies

Cleaning ham

With the ham already placed correctly in the hamhouder and the necessities like it hamsnijmes done, we clean the ham. With the pointed knife we ​​need to make a deep cut from the leg of the ham to the point or bone of the ham. We’ll start it from that line crust and the yellow bacon to clean. You should save this for later use.

Cutting ham

Some experts advise too start cutting at the ankle, because it has less fat. If it is not consumed immediately, it is more likely to dry out. However, others believe that it is better to start with it thicker partbecause the fatty fluids flow down due to gravity and soak the ankle, preventing it from hardening.

We begin places to cut. Size matters. They should not be larger than one credit card. It is essential that the hand you are not cutting with is always behind the area where we are cutting with the knife to avoid accidents.

Store ham

Looks like we’re there now…now eat and enjoy. But no, how we do the Storing Iberian ham is also important. We want to prevent the ham from drying out and want dehydration and oxidation counteract. To begin: where do you store a sliced ​​ham? Since we want to guarantee a good temperature, it is best to heat the ham at room temperature to leave, but in a place where none sudden temperature changes take place. It must be one cool and dry place that do not receive direct light.

Then the part in contact with the air must be covered. First of all, it depends on the time of the next cut. If we plan to be in the next 24-48 hours (no longer) cut from the same ham, it is advised to cover it with well-stretched cling film.

But before we use that foil, the final trick: we make a white fat layer which will act like glue. Where does this fat come from? When we cleaned the ham at the beginning, we saved some of it covering fat, the fat you don’t eat. But not the first yellow, rancid layer of fatbut the layer below it with a whiter color.

We’ll take this ham fat with it whitest part and rub it over it little by little cutting surface and the area we cleaned, the experts at Jamonlovers indicate. In this way we use the ham’s own fat to create a… protective layer which helps to keep the ham in good condition. This fat is not thrown away, but saved for next time.

Once we open the ham and don’t intend to put it in the Cut again in the next 24-48 hoursexperts recommend first covering the ham with the white fat layer and then with a black, matte cotton cloth (not plastic). That said, there are ham experts who do not recommend wetting the ham with fat because they say it changes the flavor. And there are those who do not even recommend covering it with cling film for a few hours.

Cutting by hand is better

Slicing the ham by hand is not just a matter of tradition. Cutting it with a hamsnijmes has important advantages:

You have more control over the thickness of the slices. You can cut thinner slices without the risk of damaging the meat.

You can better feel the texture and fiber direction of the meat. This way you can cut slices that are more tender and juicy.

It is easier to neatly cut off irregular parts and edges.

You can better respond to differences in meat structure and fat veining.

To be able to optimally cut the ham by hand, one good posture and technique very important:

Stand steady with your legs apart. Place the ham slightly diagonally forward.

Hold the handle of it hamsnijmes firmly but relaxed. Use your wrist, not your entire arm.

firmly but relaxed. Use your wrist, not your entire arm. Place the knife close to the end of the ham and cut towards you in one smooth motion.

Let the weight of the knife do the work, don’t press too hard.

Use a rolling motion with your wrist when cutting for a smooth surface.

Support the ham slices with your free hand while cutting.

With regular practice you will develop the technique needed for nicer, juicier slices of Iberian ham or Jamón Ibérico.

Spanish ham: jamon iberico vs. jamón serrano

Jamon iberico and jamon serrano are both delicious and healthy delicacies, but many people visiting Spain (and Spaniards themselves) do not know the differences between the two Spanish hams, so here is a brief explanation.