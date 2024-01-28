Tired of always feeling tired? Today’s PS

#Tired #feeling #tired #Todays

A lot affects sleep

Sleep is crucial to how you feel during the day. Quality is at least as important as quantity.

How well you can sleep is also affected by factors such as breathing problems, diet, exercise and mental health.

Stress and anxiety in everyday life can make it more difficult to sleep, which risks ruining the quality of your sleep and making you feel tired during the day.

Sleeping in line with the body’s natural circadian rhythms is important to achieve optimal sleep quality, as are regular times. Listen to your body’s signals and try to go to bed at the same time every night.

Read more: Octopuses help us understand human sleep Today’s PS

Keep track of your diet

Also make sure you are not deficient in important nutrients such as vitamin B12, folic acid, vitamin D, iron and magnesium.

“Nutritional deficiency plays a significant role in contributing to fatigue,” says the Norwegian health researcher Geir Bjørklund.

Dehydration as well as the consumption of caffeine and alcohol can also negatively affect sleep quality.

Caffeine has a half-life of 12 hours. If you are going to bed at 10 p.m., the neuroscientist recommends Andrew Huberman that you drink your last cup of coffee already before lunch.

This is how night owls can learn to fall asleep

Some simply work best in the evening. Here are the sleep expert’s best tips for those of us who have an extra struggle in the mornings.

Read more from Dagens PS – our newsletter is free: Subscribe