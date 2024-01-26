Tired of having a blocked nose? Here are two foolproof tips for (finally) breathing fresh air, according to a physiotherapist

#Tired #blocked #nose #foolproof #tips #finally #breathing #fresh #air #physiotherapist

Winter is the time when we spend our time getting sick. Tons of tissues surround our bed and our stuffy nose keeps us up at night. In short, having a cold is never fun! But according to Elsa, a physiotherapist, there is no need to empty your medicine cabinet to unclog your nose. She knows two particularly effective tips which she wanted to share with her subscribers on her Instagram account @ma_kine_est_pas_nulle.

Its content, appreciated by more than 36,000 people, contains many tips for resolving certain health concerns without necessarily needing to consult a doctor. How to hold yourself to stop having back pain? What to do when you have neck pain? What exercises to do to relieve pain? Elsa brings us her answers! And on December 10, the specialist published a video in which she gives her tips for fighting a blocked nose, with only the help of his hands!

These two tips to know for unblocking your nose

“Amazing tip everyone should know!” Sorry for those who can’t stand the voice with a stuffy nose, it’s horrible”, she wrote in the caption. For the first tip, Elsa explains that you have to start with “tilt one’s nose” on the side. Then you must position your thumb on the blocked nostril and apply pressure upwards. For the second tip, simply massage the cheeks around the noseusing both hands, also going up.

Tips that seem to work… “Thank you for your advice, it really helped me,” “ It works very well, I do it when I have a cold”, “Thank you really, it unclogged my nose” or « The technique was super effective for my nose”, can we read in the comments! All you have to do is test.