Tired or drunk? Why Boris Yeltsin was unable to get off the plane in Ireland | Life

in 1994 in September, then Russian President Boris Yeltsin flew from New York to Moscow. It was decided to stop at Shannon Airport in Ireland and take advantage of the opportunity for B. Yeltsin to meet with the then Irish Prime Minister Albert Reynolds.

In the end, the meeting did not take place because B. Yeltsin could not get off the plane.

Although it was officially announced that B. Yeltsin was tired and ill, not a single person suspected that the Russian president was actually very drunk.

