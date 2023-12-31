Tired or drunk? Why Boris Yeltsin was unable to get off the plane in Ireland | Life

#Tired #drunk #Boris #Yeltsin #unable #plane #Ireland #Life

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

in 1994 in September, then Russian President Boris Yeltsin flew from New York to Moscow. It was decided to stop at Shannon Airport in Ireland and take advantage of the opportunity for B. Yeltsin to meet with the then Irish Prime Minister Albert Reynolds.

In the end, the meeting did not take place because B. Yeltsin could not get off the plane.

Although it was officially announced that B. Yeltsin was tired and ill, not a single person suspected that the Russian president was actually very drunk.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  WHO Calls Gaza's Population in Great Danger Due to War

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Casual Games – Sunday Birth Games
Casual Games – Sunday Birth Games
Posted on
Queen Margrethe breaks with Danish tradition by abdicating
Queen Margrethe breaks with Danish tradition by abdicating
Posted on
Mathieu van der Poel: Veloprofi bespucks fans outside
Mathieu van der Poel: Veloprofi bespucks fans outside
Posted on
Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas
Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News