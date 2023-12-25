Tiredness after antibiotic treatment? This is the only way to fight it

#Tiredness #antibiotic #treatment #fight

A common condition is tiredness after antibiotic treatment, but there is a way to get back into shape immediately!

In this particular period, there are many people who are leaving due to seasonal ailments, with the cold comes flu and viruses and with them, inevitably, also antibiotic treatments.

Antibiotics they are powerful means, just think that with their advent the average lifespan of human beings has almost doubled, like all powerful weapons, however, they should be used in moderation and in producing their beneficial effects they also leave many consequences, which is why antibiotic treatment is usually chosen as a last resort when possible. For all those who couldn’t help it, however, the good news is that recovering after treatment is quick and easy following some practical advice, especially to combat the chronic fatigue that many experience after antibiotic treatment.

Chronic fatigue after antibiotics, fight it this way and you will immediately return to full shape!

The benefits of antibiotics certainly outweigh the contraindications but, after a treatment of this type, for many people it is more difficult than it should be to get back into shape.

Regain strength with vitamins and ferments – biopianeta.it

This happens due to the very nature of antibiotics That, by acting on pathogenic bacteria they also destroy beneficial bacteriawhich populate the intestine and which perform a very important immune function. For this This is why after antibiotic therapy you often feel very tired and for this reason in the meantime it is recommended to take lactic ferments capable of re-establishing the intestinal bacterial flora as soon as possible.

The first solution to combat tiredness has therefore already been revealed, lactic ferments they help a lot especially if we help our intestines with a healthy diet rich in fruit and vegetables. It’s vitamins and mineralsIn fact, we have the means to cheer ourselves up and these products are full of them. If this isn’t enough, resorting to Vitamin C and B supplements or royal jelly is an equally valid method to get back to your best.

Taking care of the bacterial flora of your intestine is something that should always be done, very recent studies have in fact established that this microbiome is even more important than we have so far believed and its alterations are the cause of even important pathologies apparently not connected to the intestine. Vitamins C and B are gods valid allies and fruit and vegetables they are rich in them, if this wasn’t enough supplements and ascorbic acid powder can be that extra touch for complete recovery and to help you return to full strength.