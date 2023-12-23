Tires? No more! Learn how to get rid of abdominal fat without aerobic exercise

#Tires #Learn #rid #abdominal #fat #aerobic #exercise

Saying goodbye to abdominal fat, or the famous “love handle”, can seem like a constant struggle for many. Contrary to the popular belief that only aerobic exercise is the answer, Michael Fireman, a personal trainer, offers a different perspective. In an interview with the Express portal, he reveals alternative techniques to achieve this goal.

The role of eating habits and lifestyle

Fireman points out that the accumulation of belly fat is not just a matter of lack of physical activity. Other factors are crucial, including:

Inadequate nutrition

High stress

Genetics

“The lower abdominal region can often be the hardest part of the body to see significant weight loss,” he explains.

Dietary strategies to combat love handles

One of Fireman’s main pieces of advice is to keep a food diary. He advises: “Use portion control or count your calories daily using fitness trackers.” Furthermore, choosing whole foods is essential to maintain satiety and avoid unwanted sugary snacks.

The importance of rest and stress control

In addition to nutrition, Fireman emphasizes the need to manage stress and ensure restful sleep. These aspects are essential for balanced health and have a direct impact on reducing abdominal fat.

The benefit of strength training

As a complement to nutrition and stress management, muscle strengthening is highly recommended. “Muscle is an active tissue that burns calories and helps with metabolism,” advises Fireman.

He suggests training sessions at least three times a week, noting that “it takes 24 to 48 hours for your muscles to recover and, during this process, your body acts like a furnace to burn calories.”

Fireman’s approach shows us that the fight against abdominal fat goes beyond aerobic exercise. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, focusing on a balanced diet, stress management, adequate sleep and muscle strengthening, it is possible to achieve effective and lasting results.