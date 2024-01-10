Titanium implant is an alternative for patients with extreme jaw bone loss (VUB)

A titanium 3D-printed dental implant can be a full-fledged alternative for teeth affected by extreme jaw bone loss. This is evident from the doctoral research of oral, maxillofacial surgeon (MKA) in training, Casper Van den Borre.

In his doctoral thesis, Van den Borre investigated to what extent dental implants of the AMSJI (Additively Manufactured Subperiosteal Jaw Implant) type are beneficial for those who suffer from extreme jaw bone loss.

Jawbone loss has several consequences, such as problems with speaking and chewing, facial changes and a decrease in the patient’s general quality of life. As a result, many implants can no longer be positioned correctly in the teeth. “There are various techniques to circumvent this problem. But these are frequently associated with complications. The scientific and clinical world has been searching for a fully-fledged alternative for decades,” Van den Borre explains.

Professor Maurice Mommaerts of the Department of Medicine & Pharmacy of the VUB, current CEO of surgical manufacturer CADskills, has been engaged in the search for worthy alternatives for a decade. In 2011, Mommaerts developed the AMSJI implant himself, which he believed could provide relief.

Between 2011 and 2018, five patients were helped with the AMSJI and from 2019 the implant was produced in larger quantities at CADskills. In the meantime, five hundred people worldwide have already been helped with the AMSJI implant.

The clinical results in Van den Borre’s doctoral thesis, of which Mommaerts is co-supervisor, show that the implant can be very beneficial. The study of forty patients shows that the prosthetic rehabilitation of all patients was successfully completed. In addition, the patients are also very satisfied with the 3D dental implant and no complications occurred.

