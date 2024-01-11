To get $40…a strange secret behind an Egyptian traveling from London to Cairo

#40…a #strange #secret #Egyptian #traveling #London #Cairo

The Maspero Triangle development plan falls within the Egyptian state’s plan to develop slum areas, and the area is located within the Gharb neighborhood in Cairo Governorate.

Cairo – Maysa Al-Sarawy

Published on: January 11, 2024: 07:56 AM GST Last updated: January 11, 2024: 08:24 AM GST

The insistence of an Egyptian citizen to obtain his share of the estate, which is not equivalent to the cost of the taxi that took him to Heathrow Airport in the British capital, London, raised questions and curiosity from officials of the Egyptian Urban Development Fund, which undertook the process of developing the Maspero Triangle area and Historic Cairo, and compensating citizens who had their property seized. Their lands and homes in the two areas.

Dr. Khaled Siddiq, head of the Urban Development Fund, tells the story to Al Arabiya.net and says that there was confusion in understanding the incident. The man did not arrive in Egypt to receive this small amount, but rather he came to obtain an instrument of recognition of his right to the estate of his late grandfather, who left a large legacy for more than From a state, and his obtaining this instrument confirms his right to the rest of the estate, in addition to that he sought to obtain proof of his ownership in the historic Cairo area and not the Maspero Triangle.

He continued that the man received only 2,000 pounds, which is equivalent to 40 dollars, and his goal was to prove his share in his grandfather’s legacy because this share will be obtained in his own inheritance from his grandfather in other countries and its value is millions of dollars, stressing that there were other difficulties other than evacuating the population from these areas to develop them. And compensation, the most important of which is inheritance.

The Egyptian official infers this by saying, “Let us imagine that we have a plot of land with an area of ​​40 square meters, over which more than 132 heirs are disputing, and among them are heirs who died during the life of the land owner, and their inheritances differ because they devolve on their children or grandchildren after them. Therefore, we faced great difficulty in determining the percentage of each heir among them.” And his inheritance share of the estate.”

He said, “The story of the citizen who arrived to us from London made us search the branches of the family tree to find out all the parties that have the right to inheritance, and who died and who remained alive,” noting that some of the heirs did not know each other before, and they got to know each other after. Reaching and communicating with them by the Fund to obtain their right to the value of the land that the state acquired to develop it and create urban areas on it.”

He added that there is a plot of land with an area of ​​17 meters being disputed by 50 heirs, and there are citizens from several Arab countries such as Palestine, Jordan, Kuwait and Algeria who arrived in Egypt to obtain their right to the inheritance of their ancestors in some of these lands. He explained that there is a plot of land in historic Cairo whose owner married women of different nationalities. Others, and his children who resided with their mothers in these countries came to obtain their rights.

Regarding the story of the Maspero Triangle incident, the head of the Urban Development Fund said that its owner had a share in the estate equivalent to only one and a half dollars, and he took a taxi and paid for his fare by about two dollars. He explained that he sympathized with this man who was shocked to learn of the small value of his inheritance, and told him that if he had known, This is the value of his legacy if he had made no effort to reach the Fund’s headquarters.

It is noteworthy that the Maspero Triangle development plan falls within the Egyptian state’s plan to develop slum areas. The area is located within the Gharb neighborhood in Cairo Governorate, bordered by the Nile Corniche from the western side, 26 July Street from the northern side, Al-Galaa Street from the eastern side, and Abdel Moneim Riad Square from the southern side.

The total area of ​​the area is about 75 acres, and the residents were compensated for vacating it with the aim of developing 40 acres, of which 1,305 plots of land are owned by individuals and a small number of companies.

As for the Historic Cairo Project, it is a project prepared by the government to develop historical areas in Cairo, register previously unregistered historical buildings, and create new hotels there, bazaar and restaurant space, public gardens, tourist corridors, and parking areas for cars.

The area is located west of Cairo, and the project includes developing the areas of Al-Hakim Mosque, Bab Zuweila, Haret Al-Rum, Al-Fustat, Al-Hussein Mosque, and Al-Azhar.

