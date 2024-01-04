To halve your supermarket receipt, just put two bags in your cart: what happens at the checkout

With this trick you will no longer spend so much at the supermarket: it always works and will save you a lot.

The supermarket can be a place of perdition for spendthrifts. But not only! Anyone can fall for the tricks of consumerism, for the thousand marketing strategies that stores develop to push customers to buy much more than necessary, and falling for it is much easier than you think. No matter how good you think you are at discovering moves, they will always be one step ahead of you. Unless you know the right tricks that will allow you to really save on groceries.

If you are one of those people who, no matter how accurate your list is and how much you promised yourself to buy only what you really need, arrive at the checkout to find your cart full and your pockets empty, this infallible secret is for you. your. With a little care, you will be able to make a master move halve the receipt of the supermarket, without your cart missing anything that you really need to buy.

Supermarket: with this trick you can save a lot of money, try it for yourself

A big part of why we end up buying useless things It’s in psychology. There are entire teams of psychologists and marketing experts working precisely with the intent to implement a whole series of little strategies and moves – which the customer does not perceive and does not even notice – but which work terribly well. The large supermarkets work like this and we find ourselves with an empty wallet and a lot of excess products that we shouldn’t have or wanted to buy.

But there is a way to put an end to all this and not be fooled. A secret is to do not use large carts. Subconsciously, the larger the container, the more we tend to fill it and the less we realize the actual amount of stuff we are buying. If you prefer the large trolley for reasons of convenience, put two shopping bags inside that you will bring from home.

Every time you buy a product – or think about buying it – put it in the envelopes. This way you can adjust how many things you are actually buying and you can realize whether it is really something useful or not. Seeing is believing, it seems absurd but that’s how it works!

