To have healthy teeth…5 foods you should eat

#healthy #teeth…5 #foods #eat

09:01 AM Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Foods can play a vital role in promoting dental health, as a large portion of people face challenges such as tooth decay and gum disease.

Some foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that contribute to strong teeth and healthy gums, according to Indian Express.

Leafy vegetables

All leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and lettuce and root vegetables such as carrots and celery are very rich in folic acid – a type of B vitamin that helps fight gum disease.

Apples

Apples are a vital source of fiber and water that stimulate saliva production. Moreover, the natural sugars found in apples help neutralize harmful acids in the mouth.

Nuts

Nuts such as almonds, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts are full of micronutrients. Almonds contain arginine, an amino acid that helps reduce the risk of cavities and increase saliva production to better prevent gum disease.

sea ​​food

Seafood, especially fish, is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce gingivitis and speed up the healing process.

Legumes

Legumes are real nutritional powerhouses, chickpeas, black channa, etc. are very rich in folic acid, magnesium, zinc and iron – which helps in strengthening the enamel and reducing the chances of tooth decay.