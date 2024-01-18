To prevent heart attacks… 10 tips to protect you

#prevent #heart #attacks.. #tips #protect

A heart attack is a life-threatening medical emergency that occurs when the heart’s blood supply is cut off, often caused by a blood clot.

According to Express, this lack of blood supply to the heart severely harms the organ and can be fatal.

As with all medical problems, preventing a heart attack is always better than having to treat someone afterward.

Speaking to over a million subscribers, Dr Mike Hansen shared his 10 rules for avoiding a heart attack.

Dr. Mike explained that some of the factors that contribute to a heart attack are beyond our control, such as genetics and age, but by following these steps you can significantly reduce your risks.

These ten rules are:

Do not use drugs

Don’t smoke cigarettes

Reducing stress

Exercise regularly

Intermittent fasting

Eat foods that contain a lot of omega-3

Eat plenty of vitamins and minerals

Reduce your intake of foods that contain saturated fats

Avoid foods that contain added sugar or refined carbohydrates

Eat plenty of fibre.

Cocaine dangers

heart attack

Decreased blood flow to the heart

High blood pressure, hardened arteries, and thick heart muscle walls

A sharp increase in heart rate

Increased need for oxygen in the heart muscle

Heart tissue damage

Heart infections

Smoking

Dr. Mike appealed to viewers to quit smoking.

He said: “The risk of a heart attack can be reduced by 65% ​​after quitting smoking.

the pressure

Many experts have warned about the effect of stress on heart health, and to do this, Dr. Mike recommended the following:

Outdoor activities such as going for a walk

Meditation

Get good sleep

Spending time with friends and family

Doing exercises

Ideally, you should exercise at least 150 minutes a week, as even getting up and going for a walk is much better than doing nothing.

Intermittent fasting

Mike said this technique gives you the same benefits as exercise, adding, “So from my point of view, why not do both now?”

The most effective way to do intermittent fasting is time-restricted eating or time-restricted feeding, for example, I will eat in an 8-hour period and then I will fast for 16 hours.

Omega 3

The main thing when it comes to your diet is to cut out processed foods, in order to prevent insulin resistance, inflammation and oxidative stress.

It also requires eating foods that contain a lot of omega-3, such as salmon, chia seeds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, and walnuts, which are all good sources.

Vitamins and minerals

Eat foods that contain a lot of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which is why vegetables and healthy whole grains, as well as seeds and nuts, cannot be underestimated.

Saturated fat

You should reduce the amount of saturated fat you eat to protect your heart, especially when it comes to beef, and especially if it’s processed meats like pepperoni and the like.

Added sugar or refined carbohydrates

Also commonly found in processed foods and should be avoided, eating less than 25 grams of added sugar per day is probably the most important thing you can do to improve your overall health, and that includes reducing your risk of heart attack, according to Dr. Mike.