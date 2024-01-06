To reduce the risk of falls among the elderly.. Home safety tips | Lifestyle

#reduce #risk #falls #among #elderly. #Home #safety #tips #Lifestyle

The number of elderly people around the world is increasing with the increase in average lifespan, and their number is expected to reach 1.2 billion by 2025. With the physical changes and pathological conditions of this age group, the chances of falling accidents and their exposure to serious injuries that are linked to long-term health problems and decreased quality of life, as it may reach To fractures of the hip or spine, or internal bleeding in the brain.

A common problem among the elderly

According to the World Health Organization, falling is unintentionally falling to the ground. Figures indicate that more than 30% of people over the age of 65 fall at least once a year, and this percentage rises to 40% among individuals over the age of 80.

The fear of falling or its recurrence enhances feelings of helplessness, loss of self-confidence, the tendency to isolate and reduce daily and normal activities. The person may suffer from depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. The impact of these incidents does not only affect the elderly, but also creates a series of challenges for family members involved in falling. Caregiving.

Home safety

According to the National Council on Aging in the United States, 60% of falls occur inside the home, and hence it is necessary to create a safe home environment to reduce its risks. These simple and inexpensive preventive measures include:

Wear flat shoes with stable, non-slip soles and ankle support to maintain balance.

Avoid moving around in socks without shoes, especially on smooth floors such as wooden floors. Also, long and loose clothing can promote stumbling.

Getting rid of clutter and scattered items inside the house, such as books, newspapers, shoes, electrical wires, and telephone wires.

When getting out of bed, you should start by sitting on the edge of the bed for a few seconds to regulate blood flow. Before standing, your feet should touch the ground with your knees at a 90-degree angle. If this is difficult, safety bars can be installed next to the bed.

Ensure that blankets and bed sheets do not hang on the floor so as not to increase tripping hazards.

Providing adequate lighting and illumination, especially in the bedroom, bathroom, and hallways, while placing light switches in easy-to-reach places. Lights equipped with motion or sound sensors can be installed.

Keep a well-charged mobile or wireless phone at all times, to call for help if you are unable to get up, or use emergency response systems, which allow the mobile device to send geographic location information when the user calls a previously set emergency number. Necklaces and bracelets are available for this purpose.

Subscribe to a remote healthcare monitoring and care system, which relies on the use of digital information and communications technology, and records the way you walk or body position, as well as detects any changes such as falls, etc. However, it may be limited due to costs and the availability of Internet service.

Use a cane or walker for greater stability or if there are fears of dizziness or imbalance.

House ladder

Ladder steps are a major factor in falling when going up and down. Here are some strategies to make the stairs safe:

Paint the ends of the stairs in clear colors or mark them with brightly colored tape.

Secure the stair handrail so that it can bear the weight of the person when holding it and leaning on it.

Eliminate clutter and tripping hazards on stairs.

Continuous maintenance of stairs and repair of broken ones.

Relying on tools designed to climb the stairs, such as: a stair-climbing stick or an electric wheelchair equipped with the ability to ascend and descend the stairs.

Safety factors in the bathroom

In 2011, the Centers for Disease Control found that nearly 80% of pigeon injuries were caused by falls, particularly among seniors over 65, which is why you should:

Change the position of opening the bathroom door to the outside, to facilitate access to the person if he falls behind the door.

Avoid locking the bathroom door with the key from the inside to allow for assistance when needed.

Install fixed grab handles in shower cabins and next to the toilet to facilitate movement inside the bathroom, taking care to secure them firmly to the wall by specialists, to provide stable and safe support.

Use a toilet aid or toilet safety frame, which are grab bars and supports that are either fixed on either side of the toilet or movable, foldable and height-adjustable, and help sitting and standing on the toilet to maintain balance.

Install non-slip flooring, or install sticky rubber mats on the bathroom floor and inside the bathtub.

Dry wet bathroom floors frequently, as soap scum or water spills can promote slippery surfaces.

Place basic hygiene supplies such as shampoo, soap, etc. within easy reach without having to bend down.

Use a shower chair instead of a stand. It has holes for water drainage, and it should be chosen with rubber feet, and a size that matches the bathroom area.

Installing a high toilet seat to provide comfort and balance for the elderly.

