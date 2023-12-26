To Stop Was To Die: The Merciless Bataan Death March | Life

#Stop #Die #Merciless #Bataan #Death #March #Life

The day after the Japanese bombed the US naval base at Pearl Harbor, Japan launched an invasion of the Philippines.

Within a month, the Japanese occupied Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

American and Filipino resistance forces on the island of Luzon, where Manila is located, had to retreat to the Bataan Peninsula.

For the next three months, the resistance army managed to defend itself, despite the lack of naval and air support.

Finally, on April 9 the resistance forces, plagued by hunger and disease, surrendered to the Japanese army. Among the prisoners were 12 thousand. Americans and 58 thousand Filipino soldiers, a third of whom were sick or wounded.

