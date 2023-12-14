TOAMASINA II – Three boys murder a girl

A blood-curdling crime. Three boys are suspected of having killed the girlfriend of one of them on December 4, around 2 a.m. The savagery took place in Ampako-Antsarimasina, in the district of Toamasina II.

On Monday, one of the main perpetrators and his roommate were brought to the public prosecutor’s office. The first, having confessed to the crime, was sent to preventive detention. The second, who allegedly denied having any knowledge of the murder, benefited from provisional release. The two other suspected killers are on the run. The local police are on their trail.

The teenager was killed in unbearable circumstances, according to scraps of information communicated by the sleuths. She had to go to a nightclub with her boyfriend. The latter was also accompanied by his two acolytes. They trapped the girl by taking her to a forest. “There, there were three of them who attacked him. The first blocked his feet, the second hit his head with a stone, and the last pierced his private part with a sharp metal object,” according to the gendarmerie.

