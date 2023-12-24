Toby Alderweireld saves Antwerp from home defeat against Westerlo

#Toby #Alderweireld #saves #Antwerp #home #defeat #Westerlo

35′ – Cont. Jelle Bataille by Ritchie De Laet

45+1′ – Doelpunt – Arbnor Muja (1 – 0)

57′ – Yellow – Jurgen Ekkelenkamp

63′ – Verv. Sam Vines door George Ilenikhena

63′ – Cont. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp by Michel Ange Balikwisha

63′ – Verv. Arbnor Muja door Alhassan Yusuf

67′ – Cont. Nicolas Madsen by Lucas Stassin

71′ – Goal – Lucas Stassin (1 – 1)

74′ – Geel – Edisson Jordanov

77′ – Goal – Lucas Stassin (1 – 2)

81′ – Cont. Mandela Keita by Zeno Van Den Bosch

85′ – Goal – Toby Alderweireld (2 – 2)

89′ – Verv. Griffin Yow door Dogucan Haspolat

90+3′ – Cont. Ravil Tagir by Tuur Rommens

90+6′ – Yellow – Toby Alderweireld

Jupiler Pro League – matchday 19 – 23/12/23 – 6:16 PM

Antwerp escaped defeat against Westerlo for its own people. Toby Alderweireld saved the champion’s skin in the end, after Lucas Stassin had given a surprisingly strong Westerlo a deserved lead.

Antwerp – Westerlo in a nutshell

Key moment: After Alderweireld’s equalizer, Antwerp gives everything. The champion also forces a handful of chances, but Janssen and Ilenikhena cannot convert them. It remains 2-2.

Man of the Match: Lucas Stassin almost helped Westerlo to a great stunt victory. The striker had to start the match on the bench, but proved his worth with two goals.

Striking: Antwerp narrowly avoided a double negative first. Antwerp has not lost a single match in the competition after taking a lead, and the unbeaten series of home games also remained intact.

Rest on a thief with 1-0

Antwerp started furiously and completely crushed Westerlo for a few minutes. With a frantic pace, Ejuke immediately created a chance, but just as quickly, the home team’s fury subsided.

Westerlo justified the confidence of coach De Mil, who had said in advance that his team would try to make the game itself. Gradually that happened, and the visitors had a few chances. Madsen aimed over after an action by Bos and collided with Butez a little later.

Muja was the only one to answer on behalf of the national champion. First he aimed for the post, but that attack was whistled for offside by declarant Janssen. A long shot from the Albanian could not surprise Bolat. Just before the rest, Muja succeeded. After a dribble he shot into the short corner.

No one is satisfied with a draw

Westerlo seemed to have missed his chance. After the break, Antwerp’s pawns were in a better position. The Great Old also sniffed a second goal. Neustädter was just able to block Janssen and Coulibaly and Alderweireld headed jointly against the post.

While Keita was on the sidelines with a problem with his eye, Westerlo came alongside thanks to his substitutes. Butez could only push Van den Keybus’ shot into Stassin’s feet, and he did not miss the rebound. Five minutes later, the same Stassin was allowed to advance far and curl the ball wonderfully into the far corner.

At 1-2 Antwerp woke up again. A final offensive was quickly launched, and occasional striker Alderweireld made it 2-2 in a brilliant way. But of course the home team was looking for more. This time the young Ilenikhena was not allowed a late goal. He couldn’t get past Bolat from close range and his header bounced over. Janssen unfortunately shot the ultimate chance, falling against his own leg.

In the end, no one was entirely happy with the draw. Antwerp loses valuable points at home in the battle for the top six. Westerlo came close to a famous stunt.

Alderweireld: “Always try to add something”

Toby Alderweireld did not see a great Antwerp. “I think we just weren’t good enough with the ball today. There were too many sloppy mistakes, which gives the opponent the feeling that there is something to be gained. In the end you have to be happy that the 2-2 still falls. ” Alderweireld, of all people, made it. “I always try to add something. A bit of chaos, an extra man up front… I’m happy with an important goal.”

Arthur Piedfort was also slightly disappointed afterwards. “There was more to it. It’s a pity that the goal came at the end,” the youngster from Westerlo gloated. “Our plan was to play our football and put high pressure. Just because we are at the bottom does not mean we are going to collapse. We wanted to show that we were not afraid.” Piedfort’s father was watching in the business seats. “Dad is a big fan of Antwerp, but I think he was supporting me today.”

Phase by phase

Last!

It ends here at 2-2, and neither team will be really satisfied with that. After all, Westerlo reached out for a stunt victory, and Antwerp loses expensive points at home.

It wouldn’t be a surprise anymore. A grazed header from Ilenikhena bounces over Bolat’s goal.

The noise in the Bosuil is deafening. The Antwerp audience wants a happy ending.

5 – extra time

An extra 5 minutes will be added.

There will still be shivering and trembling for Westerlo.

Glenn Martens on Sporza Radio

Even with a surprising shot in the short corner, Ilenikhena Bolat cannot be beaten.

Ilenikhena op Bolat!

We are still adjusting our title here when Antwerp comes knocking again. Ilenikhena slides a nice chance into Bolat and moments later Janssen works the ball over the crossbar.

Mega-Toby!

He does it like a real striker! Alderweireld kills the ball on his chest and then hooks it diagonally next to Bolat in the short corner. Wonderful goal!

The equalizer is almost there! A cross from Balikwisha teasingly rolls past Janssen’s outstretched toe.

Final offensive?

The fans are having a party in the visitors’ stand. The rest of the supporters shout Antwerp forward, but it will be quite a job for the national champion.