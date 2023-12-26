Toby disappeared without a trace 11 years ago. The family was sure they would never see him again. This story will touch everyone

#Toby #disappeared #trace #years #family #story #touch

What to do to get the cat back home? Guardians of a missing pet take various steps to find it, but over time we all lose hope. However, it turns out that our pets may be more persistent than we think. Toby is a perfect example of this, and his story carries an important message.

Sometimes, even despite the best care for your pet, it may happen that your pet runs away from home. Sometimes something scares him, other times he may have trouble finding his way back, if we are talking about an outdoor cat. However, it turns out that such a situation can also have a happy ending, even if a decade has passed. Although Toby’s case is unique, it will certainly give hope to many pet owners.

How long does it take for the cat to come home? This kitten had been living alone for over a decade

Toby is a tabby cat from Great Britain. As reported by metro.co.uk, the little cat went missing in 2012 and was three years old at the time. Justine and Eric Allan and their son Charlie (and Toby, of course) have just moved to Nuneaton, Warwickshire. Their new home was located on a quite busy street, so when the cat disappeared and did not return for a long time, the family assumed the worst. 12-year-old Charlie took it very hard, but there was no indication that Toby would come back. This changed only after 11 years.

The local branch of Cats Protection has been alerted to a stray cat that may need help. The woman who was feeding him assumed that it was a cat, and since the furry cat suddenly gained weight, there was a suspicion that she was pregnant. But here came the first surprise: the cat was a male. What’s more, he was chipped, thanks to which it was possible to determine that it was the missing Toby. Cats Protection staff immediately contacted the Allan family, but their adult son Charlie did not call back until the following morning. This is how Toby returned home safely. Interestingly, the place where he had been fed for the last 18 months was only 15 minutes away from the Allan home.

Is it worth microchipping a cat? Toby’s story is an important reminder for caregivers and others

Toby quickly found his place in the old house, although now he has to share it with his younger brother, the dog Bernie. Mruczek also enjoys excellent health considering his age.

,, He doesn’t look changed at all, clearly someone took care of him and fed him. It’s just a pity he can’t tell us what happened

– said his guardian, Janice. Cats Protection, in turn, used this opportunity to remind everyone how important microchipping cats is.

“We encourage anyone who finds a cat they think is missing or stray to take it to a vet or contact an animal rescue charity where they can check if it has a microchip.

– emphasizes Madison Rogers, director of advocacy, campaigns and government relations at Cats Protection.