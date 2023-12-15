Toby Vega had a tremendous scare in La Cabaña: Coca Mendoza had to help him

#Toby #Vega #tremendous #scare #Cabaña #Coca #Mendoza

Marcelo “Toby” Vega experienced a distressing scare during his stay in Cajón del Maipo during the recording of the program La Cabaña (Mega).

The former national team and now soccer commentator traveled to the outskirts of the Metropolitan Region with the actresses Alejandra Herrera and Lorena Capetillo, as well as his former colleague and teammate from 1810, Coca Mendoza, to do the docu-show.

According to Page 7, at one point, the two former selected players stayed in the living room of the cabin, waiting for the performers to change their clothes. At this point, “Toby” was enjoying a cocktail when, suddenly, he choked on his food and started coughing.

The “Toby” scare

Of course, the Copa Libertadores champion reacted with laughter, while the other commented that “I drowned.” However, the impasse did not end there, so his friend pointed out the case on the table: “Drink water! There is there.”

The cough continued and Vega decided to rush out to the balcony, while “Coca” went behind him in case he needed help: “Why don’t you drink water?” he asked while rubbing his back. “I can’t!” exclaimed the affected person. The complication led to an improvised Heimlich maneuver, in order to avoid drowning.

“It was the chickpea,” he closed after returning to normal, although not completely: “I can’t speak,” he closed.

