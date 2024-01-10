Today I went for a walk, I froze and thought about Leonardo DiCaprio, joked Navalny from the Arctic prison

#Today #walk #froze #thought #Leonardo #DiCaprio #joked #Navalny #Arctic #prison

In December, the fate of the imprisoned Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny was not known for a long time – Putin’s former biggest critic has now told what happened to him via video link during a court hearing.

At the end of December, it was revealed that the opposition politician, who was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to another 19 years in prison this summer, was sent to one of the most heavily guarded prisons in Russia, near the Arctic Circle, which was once part of the Gulag prison camps operated during the Stalinist era. Now, Navalny spoke via live video link with a judge from the IK-3 prison facility, which is also known as the Arctic Wolf.

The court heard him because, according to Navalny, the authorities acted unlawfully against him in his former prison in Moscow last October, when he was locked up in an isolated cell for insulting a prison warden. According to the Russian opposition, a gunman confiscated his pen despite the fact that he was entitled to use paper and stationery. Navalny admitted to the judge that he exaggerated when he called the guard a devil, a moron and a scarecrow. The judge dismissed his complaint.

Before the hearing, Navalny was also able to talk to journalists via video link. According to press reports, the Russian opposition was in a good mood. It explained why he hadn’t been heard from in the past month. The nearly 2,000-kilometer journey to Yamal in the Arctic initially takes three weeks by road and rail. In addition, Navalny now has to spend seven days in a tiny solitary confinement cell in the Arctic penal camp because of a small matter. The reason he received the punishment was that he was “reluctant to present himself in a manner consistent with protocol.”

Now, Navalny can only leave his cell at half past six in the morning for a walk in the narrow prison yard. Normally, prisoners are allowed to take longer walks if the weather is right, but now it is not. “Few things are as refreshing as a walk in Jamal at 6.30 in the morning. And what a wonderful fresh breeze blows into the yard, despite the concrete fence, simply wow!” – mocked Navalny, and then continued. “It has never been colder than -32 degrees Celsius. Even at this temperature, you can walk for more than half an hour, but only if you have time to grow a new nose, ears and fingers”.

“I went for a walk today and froze and thought of Leonardo DiCaprio and his dead horse trick from The Revenant (in which DiCaprio’s character survives the cold by hiding in the warm entrails of a freshly dead horse). I don’t think that would have worked here. A dead horse would freeze hard in about 15 minutes,” he said.

During the hearing, Navalny said that the food in the current prison is fine, but he has not yet received a letter or telegram. According to him, it would be naive to think that Putin would be satisfied with locking him in a “barracks” in the far north. He was banished so far away to further isolate him. “It is almost impossible to get to this colony; it is almost impossible to even send a letter here. This is the highest possible level of isolation from the world,” he said.

In 2014, Navalny received a suspended prison sentence in Russia for his opposition political activity, and in 2020 he was poisoned with Novichok, which he considers an action of President Putin. He was transported to Germany for treatment, from where, after recovering, he returned to Russian soil in early 2021, where he was immediately imprisoned. New proceedings were initiated against Navalny after his sentence in 2021, but the series did not end even after he was sentenced to 19 years in the summer for the creation of an extremist organization – the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).

Navalny’s supporters are preparing for demonstrations around the world to mark the upcoming third anniversary of his imprisonment.