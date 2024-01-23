TODAY Inter Miami vs. Dallas live online for free with Lionel Messi MLSsoccer.com: schedules, what channel they broadcast on and where to watch the game online | Trainings | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#TODAY #Inter #Miami #Dallas #live #online #free #Lionel #Messi #MLSsoccer.com #schedules #channel #broadcast #watch #game #online #Trainings #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

Inter Miami and Dallas will face each other this Monday, January 22, 2024 in a friendly match at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match will be broadcast by the MLSsoccer.com signal. Find out what time they play, possible lineups, history and more about this important commitment. Likewise, in El Comercio you will find the minute by minute with all the incidents in real time.

WHEN DOES INTER MIAMI VS DALLAS PLAY?

The friendly match between Inter Miami and Dallas will be played this Monday, January 22, 2024 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

WHAT TIME DOES INTER MIAMI VS DALLAS PLAY?

The match between Inter Miami and Dallas is scheduled to be played starting at 6:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). We leave you the schedules of other countries so you don’t miss this important match.

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 pm

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: 20:00 hours

WHAT CHANNEL SHOWS INTER MIAMI VS DALLAS?

The match between Inter Miami and Dallas will be broadcast by the MLSsoccer.com signals for the entire United States, while for South America, the signal to follow the match is not yet confirmed. Also, you can follow the minute by minute on the DT El website. Trade.

WHERE TO WATCH INTER MIAMI VS DALLAS ONLINE?

In order to watch the online broadcast of the match between Inter Miami and Dallas today online you will have to create an account at MLSsoccer.com. With your subscription you will be able to see more events of the beautiful sport, among other things.

