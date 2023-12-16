Today No Circula, CDMX and Edomex, Saturday, December 16, 2023

#Today #Circula #CDMX #Edomex #Saturday #December

For him Today does not circulateIt is Saturday December 16 from 2023for being him third Saturday of the month the program applies to vehicles with odd numbers hologram 1 and foreignerswhich have restricted circulation between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. in the 16 municipalities of the Mexico City and some municipalities of the Mexico state. Cars with hologram 1 circulate normally.

What cars in CDMX and Edomex cannot travel the Saturday December 16?

The same schedule of Not on Saturday Circulation Today, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., applies to vehicles with hologram 2, which have any type of license plate finish. The foreign vehicles They will not be able to circulate from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

What cars do circulate on Saturday December 16?

Private vehicles with double hologram “00”, “0”, electric and hybrid They can circulate every day, including Saturdays, so the current program does not apply to them.

What other services do run on Saturday? December 16?

Los vehicles offering funeral services during their activity they also circulate, as well as those driven by disabled people with identification or authorization; those of passenger transport.

Vehicles that have an old or classic car license plate, tractors, construction and mining machineryYes, they circulate.

In addition to motorcyclesvehicles with demonstration and/or transfer license plates, those that carry a valid Tourist Pass or with permission granted by the Ministry of the Environment for participating in a special mobile source program.

Municipalities of the State of Mexico with HoyNo Circula

Atizapan of Zaragoza

Coacalco

Cuautitlan

Cuautitlán Izcalli

Chalco

Chimalhuacan

Chicoloapan

Ecatepec de Morelos

Huixquilucan

Ixtapaluca

Peace

Naucalpan of Juarez

Nezahualcoyotl

Nicolas Romero

Tecámac

Tlalnepantla of Baz

Tultitlan

Chalco Valley

What cars are exempt from complying with the program?

The program Today does not circulate It does not apply to all cars equally. There are some exceptions that you can benefit from, as long as your car:

Have double zero or zero hologram

Be it electric or hybrid type

Have a handicapped plate

Whether emergency service or funeral home

Of course, the program does not apply to public transportation either.

What happens with the program on Sundays?

As you may have noticed, the Today does not circulate has its app six days a week, leaving Sundays out of the equation. Therefore, on Sundays you will be able to drive freely CDMX and Edomex until 5 a.m. Monday, which will be in effect again.

In what other situations is Hoy No Circula suspended?

The environmental authority can communicate notices of suspension of the application of Hoy No Circula on holidaysnon-working, mandatory rest or holiday seasons, if the air quality does not represent a risk to the health of the inhabitants and always as determined by meteorological conditions, monitoring of air quality and concentrations of CDMX polluting emissions.

My car does not belong to CDMX or Edomex, will it be able to circulate?

Cars with foreign plates they do not circulate in the Mexico City Monday to Friday, from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., one day during the week depending on the completion of your license plate, and on Saturdays from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

If you are traveling for tourist reasons, you can request the Tourist Pass for your car. This license allows you to travel through the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico without sanctions. You can obtain this pass once per semester with a validity of 14 days or twice per semester, for 7 days each request. There is also the Tourist Pass for a long weekend (3 days). The request must be managed by the owner of the vehicle.

Are there sanctions for not respecting Hoy No Circula?

According to the regulations in force this year, the sanction applicable to all drivers who fail to comply with the Hoy No Circula program will suffer a sanction. between 2 thousand 074.8 pesos to 3 thousand 112.2which means a value of 20 to 30 Measurement and Update Units (UMA).

The cars and drivers who drive on the roads and streets of the Mexico City and who violate the measures of the program, are subject to the sanctions provided for in the Environmental Law of the Vehicle Verification Regulation of Mexico City, as well as in the Metropolitan Transit Regulations (or the one in force) and other applicable provisions, without prejudice to being removed from circulation and sent to the vehicle depot, from where they can only leave when paying a fine. Cars stopped during the Environmental Contingency must also wait until that restriction ends.

Verification dates for Hoy No Circula 2023

Cars must be checked twice every yearboth in the Mexico City as in the Mexico state and the date depends on the completion date of the plate and gluing. Specifically, the verification for the two semesters of 2023 is as follows: