Today, the plane carrying human remains will fall to Earth in a burning condition

SPACE — The controversial journey of US Astrobotic’s lunar lander Peregrine is coming to an end. It will fall back to Earth today, Thursday, January 18 2024, after failing to carry its cargo to the moon, including the remains of a number of people.

According to Astrobotic, Peregrine is likely to hit the Earth’s atmosphere in the southern Pacific Ocean at around 16.00 EST or 4.00 WIB next Friday. “Astrobotic has positioned the Peregrine spacecraft for a safe and controlled reentry to Earth via a remote region of the South Pacific,” the company wrote Thursday morning.

Peregrine launched on January 8 aboard the Vulcan Centaur, a powerful new rocket from the United Launch Alliance (ULA). The lunar lander carried 20 payloads for various customers, including NASA scientific instruments. Then, the controversial cargo in the form of human remains was packaged by two space burial companies, Celestis and Elysium Space

Peregrine should land its payload on the lunar surface next February. However, the plan was canceled because the plane could no longer climb to the moon. The fuel ran out after the power tank leaked.

The mission team then turned Peregrine on a collision course with Earth. Astrobotic, working with NASA, developed a plan to make the collision as safe as possible.

“The Peregrine team took two key steps to put Peregrine on the best crash trajectory,” Astrobotic wrote.

Astrobotic posted a selfie taken by the Peregrine lunar lander. Image: Astrobotic

First, carry out 23 small burns with the aircraft’s main engine.

“Second, we adjusted the spacecraft’s position so that the force caused by the propellant leak shifted us toward the South Pacific Ocean,” Astrobotic wrote.

However, the Peregrine will strike the earth through the atmosphere with blazing fire, like a space rock striking a meteor. However, the procedures carried out by the mission team minimize the risk of burning debris reaching land.

“Astrobotic continues to work closely with NASA and other relevant government authorities to keep everyone informed and solicit input where necessary.” Source: Space.com