Today we toast happily in the face of virostars

This is the fourth Natale that we pass under the disturbing umbrella of viral fearalbeit much reduced compared to the years in which healthcare totalitarianism raged.

Nonetheless, some symbols of that fear, which for some people does not seem to have abated, have remained to remind us of what the good Savonarola warned the Florentines; that is, we must die.

Even today in hospitals there is a substantial obligation to wear a mask, which people of all ages still use even outdoors, and the practice of swabs regardless – when it would be necessary to return to the old habit of carrying out only diagnostic tests in the presence of symptoms obvious – is far from abandoned. In this regard, I continue to receive reports of people, asymptomatic but presumed positive al Covidto whom surgery is postponed, regardless of the patient’s general condition.

Even today, in the vast majority of commercial activities, in those that provide private services and in public structures that carry out counter activities, there are absurd transparent plexiglass panels, baptized anti-droplet panels from the priests of sanitary closures.

Even today the grande informationespecially now that it’s colder and virus are the masters among the most fragile segments of the population – as it has always been since the dawn of humanity -, does not miss a single opportunity to revive, in an obviously minor tone, that gloomy theater of fear based on infections and deaths attributed to the demonic coronavirus.

All this, to which we could add a long list of other very unedifying examples, shows us once again that from the pandemic event, as a country system, we learned very little. Indeed, I would say that we have unlearned a lot in terms of diseases of this nature, missing the opportunity to address some aspects which, although mentioned at the beginning of the pandemic even by the World Health Organisation, are still largely ignored today when addressing the topic of Covid and other similar seasonal respiratory diseases such as influenza.

In particular, by analyzing in detail the incidence of serious illness by age group and by previous health condition, a fundamental element should now be acquired: healthy people, the so-called immunocompetent, regardless of their chronological age – which in some cases it doesn’t correspond much with the biological one -, so much for the Covid-19 who for other similar respiratory diseases do not need a vaccine to defend themselves from the related infecting viruses.

This means that their immune system is perfectly capable of eradicating these viral attacks without necessarily having to undergo vaccination. But to keep our defenses in good working order we need to follow a correct lifestyleso much so that the WHO itself, in the first months of the pandemic, reminded us that a healthy diet and constant physical activity represent the main health protection against the aforementioned seasonal respiratory diseases.

Words evidently taken away from wind of viral fear, fueled too often by unspeakable interests, given that even today in the various television salons where the Covid topic is discussed the decisive issue of lifestyle is not even touched upon. So much so that in one of the most followed talk shows, the one hosted on New ones and Fabio Fazioin which the virologist Roberto Burioni is presented and revered as a prophet, all that is done is to magnify the certain and progressive fate of vaccines, extolling the wide range of applications that medical science is rapidly realizing.

Now, personally I don’t consider myself an anti-vaxer at all regardless, considering the invention of vaccines and step important for humanity. However, in the same way, I believe it is equally important not to exclude from the extended concept of health – which, again quoting the WHO, represents a condition of complete physical and mental well-being, and not just the absence of disease or infirmity – the aforementioned correct style of life.

On the other hand, I understand the difficulty of a man of Burioni’s weight, not only in the media, in advising those who follow him on an adequate diet, accompanied by regular sporting activity. However, convey the concept that vaccines are being developed for all types of pathologies, without touching the dei button behaviors individual, constitutes a highly misleading message in a country which, in addition to functional illiteracy, ranks among the most sedentary countries. According to a recent OECD estimate, Italy is positioned as the 4th most sedentary country (44.8% of the adult population does not reach the physical activity guidelines recommended by the WHO) and is even 1st among children ( 94.5% of the total does not reach the recommended levels).

These data, updated to 2023, quite clearly confirm our assumption. In the Covid era we have missed the opportunity to broadly address the central issue of health, placing the issue of lifestyle at the center and restricting the debate to a foolish contrast between supporters regardless of the vaccines and so-called no-vax. From this point of view, looking around a bit, I don’t think that the new year will bring us big, fat news.

Claudio Romiti, 25 December 2023

