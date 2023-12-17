Today’s appointment of ‘Han Dong-hoon as emergency captain’ is a watershed moment… Multiple verification of successor as Attorney General

#Todays #appointment #Han #Donghoon #emergency #captain #watershed #moment.. #Multiple #verification #successor #Attorney #General

Today, at the joint meeting, ‘Korea’s promotion’ was discussed. Chin-yoon, “an icon of reform” Bi-yun, “Everyone is dead.” President’s office: “Yeon, we will respect the party’s decision.” Korea may be included in a cabinet reshuffle as early as this week.

People Power Party floor leader Yoon Jae-ok (left) and Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon attend the party-government conference on establishing public order held at the National Assembly in May this year. With former People Power Party leader Kim Ki-hyun resigning, Minister Han is being mentioned as a strong candidate for the chair of the Emergency Response Committee. News 1

While there is talk within the ruling party’s pro-Yoon (pro-Yoon Seok-yeol) group, including the President’s Office, about appointing Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon as chairman of the People Power Party’s emergency response committee, it is expected that Minister Han’s future will be decided within this week. On the 18th, the core group of Chin Yoon held a joint meeting of 227 people, including active lawmakers and outside party council chairs, and said, “We will gather consensus and make the appointment of Minister Han as emergency chairperson a mainstream trend.” The President’s Office is reviewing the selection of a successor as Minister of Justice, keeping in mind the possibility that Minister Han will accept the position of chair of the emergency committee and take office early. Depending on the results of the joint meeting on the 18th, it is reported that Minister Han will be included in the second cabinet reshuffle to be announced as early as this week.

The party leadership pushed for the appointment of Minister Han as head of the emergency committee at the general meeting of lawmakers on the 15th, but was unable to reach a conclusion due to strong opposition from non-mainstream lawmakers. Yoon Jae-ok, floor leader and acting party leader, met with reporters on the 17th and said about the theory of appointing Minister Han, “Some people express a positive position, and some are worried,” and “We will dissolve all such stories and come to a conclusion.” .

● President’s Office “What party members think is important”

The President’s Office seems to be conscious of the controversy over ‘interference in party affairs’ and is reticent to comment on the issue of appointing the party emergency committee chairperson. A senior official in the Presidential Office said on this day, “The party is in a situation where consensus is being reached,” and “President Yoon Seok-yeol is also likely to respect the party’s decision.” Another official said, “The opinions of party members will be important in the selection of emergency committee members.” This can be interpreted as meaning that the opinions of party members are more important than those of lawmakers, with members of Bi-yun (Bi Yoon Seok-yeol) raising loud voices against Minister Han, the head of the emergency committee. A key ruling party official said, “The majority of party members are dominated by the opinion of Minister Han, the head of the emergency committee.”

It is known that the President’s Office is coordinating the timing of the replacement in consideration of Minister Han’s selection as emergency committee chair. This means that the Minister of Justice may be included in the second cabinet reshuffle that could be announced during the week. A key ruling party official said, “We are considering putting multiple people on the verification table, including former Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office Director Gil Tae-gi and former Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office Director Park Seong-jae,” but added, “For now, former High Prosecutors’ Office Director Gil appears to be a little ahead.” However, it is said that since President Yoon and Minister Han are well-versed in the legal profession, other appointments may be considered.

There are also observations that the appointment of a successor may be carried out in accordance with the actual timing of Minister Han’s actual appearance, regardless of the second cabinet reshuffle. This is because there is a variable that the minister himself must accept it, regardless of the ruling party’s theory of nomination. A key ruling party official said, “It is a very important time to create a trend that changes the sense of despair within the ruling party,” but added, “From Minister Han’s perspective, the party’s attitude is not right for him to take on the risk, as it is a situation where he can take the stand later rather than now.” “You may feel like you look idle,” he said.

● The 18th is the critical moment for Korea’s election theory.

There is a sense of war within the People Power Party ahead of the joint meeting on the 18th. The leadership and pro-Yoon faction members are of the position that they can overcome the non-mainstream opinion that ‘Minister Han has no political experience’ with the logic that ‘Han Dong-hoon = an icon of reform’.

Supreme Council member Kim Byeong-min, chairman of the party council outside the Seoul metropolitan area (Gwangjin-gap), said in a phone call, “In the general election, you have to change and innovate to win.” Jang Ye-chan, a member of the Supreme Youth Committee, also defended the ruling party on Facebook, saying, “What the ruling party in crisis needs now is not Yeouido’s grammar or political experience.”

However, opposition both inside and outside the National Assembly is formidable. Behind the strong opposition mainly from the non-mainstream, there are also concerns that it will be difficult to survive in the nomination competition where one must compete with Yongsan staff and former prosecutors under a ministerial leadership system. For this reason, there are claims that ‘Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong was initially popular among senior officials’ and ‘National Unity Chairman Kim Han-gil is the right person.’

In a phone call, the chairman of the metropolitan area party council, a former member of the National Assembly, said, “I can hear a key pro-Yoon group member giving instructions over the phone to the attendees of the joint meeting to solidify Han Dong-hoon’s trend theory. “I will die,” he said. Another person outside the National Assembly also said in a phone call, “It is not normal to nominate and bring in a sitting minister as emergency committee chairperson,” and “There are even party council chairmen who say they will not run.”

There is also an opinion that ‘early burnout of Han Dong-hoon’ should be avoided in terms of next year’s general election strategy. Non-mainstream lawmaker Ha Tae-kyung pointed out on his Facebook page that day, “The position of non-mainstream chairman, who has to deal with all kinds of wind and weather when his political power has not yet been proven, may exhaust one minister early and may not be helpful in the general election.”

