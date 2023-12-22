Today’s History: Prime Wingless HL-10 Lifting Body

SPACE — On December 22, 1966, the wingless aircraft, the HL-10 Lifting Body, made its first flight. The HL-10 is a heavy lift horizontal landing aircraft made by Northrop Corporation.

The letters HL in the name stand for heavy lifting, and 10 indicates the tenth design in the series. The $1.8 million aircraft was delivered to NASA’s Langley Research Center in Virginia in January 1966.

Nearly a year later, Bruce Peterson piloted it on its maiden flight. It was an unpowered test flight aboard a Rogers Dry Lake aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

Unfortunately, the HL-10 suffered from serious handling problems. However, Peterson was able to land it safely.

Engineers later discovered the problem and solved it by changing the shape of the fins. The second HL-10 flight did not take off until 1968, but the HL-10 was easier to pilot after the design was changed. Source: Space.com

