Today’s History: Two NASA twin planes were destroyed when they hit the moon

SPACE — On December 17 2012, NASA’s GRAIL Mission crashed into the moon. GRAIL is an abbreviation for Gravity Recovery And Interior Laboratory which consists of two twin spacecraft.

The two aircraft named Ebb and Flow were launched in September 2011. Ebb and Flow are the size of a washing machine with a dryer. They orbited the moon simultaneously to map the moon’s gravitational field.

The mission lasted about nine months with extended missions. After completing their task, both of them face problems that lead to their end.

In silent lunar orbit, both began to run out of fuel. NASA then decided it was time for them to be turned off.

The two spacecraft were free-falling on the lunar surface at speeds of more than 3,700 miles per hour. They bite the moon dust hard enough to make it crumble. Source: Space.com