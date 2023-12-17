Today’s History: Two NASA twin planes were destroyed when they hit the moon

#Todays #History #NASA #twin #planes #destroyed #hit #moon

SPACE — On December 17 2012, NASA’s GRAIL Mission crashed into the moon. GRAIL is an abbreviation for Gravity Recovery And Interior Laboratory which consists of two twin spacecraft.

The two aircraft named Ebb and Flow were launched in September 2011. Ebb and Flow are the size of a washing machine with a dryer. They orbited the moon simultaneously to map the moon’s gravitational field.

The mission lasted about nine months with extended missions. After completing their task, both of them face problems that lead to their end.

In silent lunar orbit, both began to run out of fuel. NASA then decided it was time for them to be turned off.

Also Read: Today’s History: Apollo 17 Astronauts Become the Last Humans on the Moon

The two spacecraft were free-falling on the lunar surface at speeds of more than 3,700 miles per hour. They bite the moon dust hard enough to make it crumble. Source: Space.com

Also Read:  Are there no moons around alien planets?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Is Russia up to something? – A Yarsz intercontinental ballistic missile was put on standby near Moscow
Is Russia up to something? – A Yarsz intercontinental ballistic missile was put on standby near Moscow
Posted on
10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built
10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built
Posted on
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Posted on
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News