Today’s Market Analysis by George Khoury, Global Director of Research and Education at CFI

GCC stock markets ended the week on a positive note thanks to improved sentiment at the global level. A recovery in oil prices could also help boost markets in the region.

The Saudi stock market recorded a strong performance this week and could continue on this path with the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy supporting sentiment. While the market has been recovering since the end of October, a rise in oil prices may help stimulate earnings volume.

The Qatari stock market was able to recover part of the losses it recorded over the past few weeks as traders reacted positively to the clear change in monetary policy. However, the market may remain vulnerable while the direction of natural gas prices remains uncertain.

After rebounding following the shift in monetary policy, Dubai’s stock market may continue to face some risks as it returns to its previous trading range. Meanwhile, strong domestic fundamentals and improving sentiment could help push the market to the upside.

The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded this week and may benefit from changing sentiment and some developments in the oil markets. However, some risks may remain as energy markets remain near their minimum trading values ​​for the year.

