Today’s matches, December 29-2023 Friday: live football programming TV and streaming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | Live matches | SPORTS-TOTAL

Today’s matches, Friday, December 29, 2023: Where to watch live football? The activity in the beautiful sport does not stop and that is why at El Comercio we show you the complete schedule of matches for this day, with schedules and transmission channels. In addition, you can follow the different results of the football day in real time.

Italy – Serie A

  • 12.30 Fiorentina vs Torino via Star+, ESPN
  • 12:30 Napoli vs Monza via Star+, ESPN
  • 2.45pm Genoa vs Internazionale via Star+, ESPN
  • 2.45pm Lazio vs Frosinone via Star+, ESPN

Portugal – Primeira Liga

  • 13:45 Benfica vs Famalicão via GolTV, ESPN
  • 15:45 Porto vs Chaves via GolTV

Inglaterra – Championship

  • 13:00 Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle vía Star+, ESPN, Fox Sports
  • 14:45 Birmingham City vs Bristol City
  • 14:45 Cardiff City vs Leicester City
  • 14:45 Coventry City vs Swansea City vía Star+, ESPN
  • 14:45 Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough
  • 14:45 Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers
  • 14:45 Ipswich Town vs Queens Park Rangers
  • 14:45 Millwall vs Norwich City
  • 14:45 Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday
  • 14:45 Rotherham United vs Sunderland
  • 14:45 Watford vs Stoke City
  • 15:15 West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Saudi Arabia – Professional League

  • 10:00 Al Feiha vs Al Hilal
  • 10:00 Al Raed vs Abha
  • 13:00 Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej

