Today’s matches, December 29-2023 Friday: live football programming TV and streaming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | Live matches | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Todays #matches #December #Friday #live #football #programming #streaming #schedules #channels #watch #results #Bets #day #Forecasts #Live #matches #SPORTSTOTAL

Today’s matches, Friday, December 29, 2023: Where to watch live football? The activity in the beautiful sport does not stop and that is why at El Comercio we show you the complete schedule of matches for this day, with schedules and transmission channels. In addition, you can follow the different results of the football day in real time.

Italy – Serie A

12.30 Fiorentina vs Torino via Star+, ESPN

12:30 Napoli vs Monza via Star+, ESPN

2.45pm Genoa vs Internazionale via Star+, ESPN

2.45pm Lazio vs Frosinone via Star+, ESPN

Portugal – Primeira Liga

13:45 Benfica vs Famalicão via GolTV, ESPN

15:45 Porto vs Chaves via GolTV

Inglaterra – Championship

13:00 Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle vía Star+, ESPN, Fox Sports

14:45 Birmingham City vs Bristol City

14:45 Cardiff City vs Leicester City

14:45 Coventry City vs Swansea City vía Star+, ESPN

14:45 Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough

14:45 Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers

14:45 Ipswich Town vs Queens Park Rangers

14:45 Millwall vs Norwich City

14:45 Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday

14:45 Rotherham United vs Sunderland

14:45 Watford vs Stoke City

15:15 West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Saudi Arabia – Professional League

10:00 Al Feiha vs Al Hilal

10:00 Al Raed vs Abha

13:00 Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej

BETS OF THE DAY

According to the criteria of

Know more