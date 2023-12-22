Today’s matches, Friday, December 22 LIVE: programming, schedules and channels

#Todays #matches #Friday #December #LIVE #programming #schedules #channels

Check the sports agenda with today’s games, Friday, December 22. Key duels will be played in the Premier League, Champions Trophy, among others.

Know the games that are played TODAY, Friday December 22, in different leagues around the world. There will be action in the Club World Cup, Saudi Professional League, Serie A, Premier League, Champions Trophy, among other competitions. Below, we leave you the schedules and transmission channels so you don’t miss the commitments.

Today’s matches at the FIFA Club World Cup

HOURSPARTYSCANALES9:30Urawa Reds vs Al AhlyFIFA+, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1, Teleamazonas, TCC13:00Manchester City vs FluminenseFIFA+, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, Canalis Globo

Today’s matches in the Saudi Professional League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES10:00Al Akhdoud vs Al ShababDAZN Brasil, DAZN Italia, QQ Sports Live, Migu, SSC10:00Al Hazm vs Al AhliQQ Sports Live, Migu, SSC10:00Al Nassr vs Al IttifaqDAZN Germany, sportdigital, Sport TV1, Sport 2 CZ/SK, Sport TV Multiscreen

Today’s matches in Serie A

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES12:30Empoli vs LazioESPN2, Star+, Bet36512:30Sassuolo vs GenoaBet365, Star+, DAZN Germany, TNT Sports 414:45Monza vs FiorentinaBet365, Star+, DAZN Germany, TNT Sports 414:45Salernitana vs MilanESPN2, Star+, Bet365

Today’s matches in the Premier League

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES15:00Aston Villa vs Sheffield UnitedESPN3, Star+, Sport 24

Today’s matches in the Portuguese League Cup

SCHEDULESPARTSCHANNELS15:15Nacional vs Sporting BragaStar+, Sport TV1, Arena Sport 2 Serbia

SCHEDULEMATCHCHANNEL20:00Real Estelí vs Diriangén-

The scheduling of the matches is with Peruvian time.

