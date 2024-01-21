Today’s matches LIVE, Sunday, January 21, 2024: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | SPORTS-TOTAL

Today’s matches, Sunday, January 21, 2024: Where to watch live football? The activity in the beautiful sport does not stop and that is why at El Comercio we show you the complete schedule of matches for this day, with schedules and transmission channels. In addition, you can follow the different results of the football day in real time.

U23 Olympic Pre-Olympic – Qualifiers for Ol Games

◉ LIVE | Peru vs Chile via DIRECTV, TVN

Inglaterra – Premier League

  • FINAL | Sheffield United 2-2 West Ham United

Spain – La Liga

  • SUMMARY | Osasuna 3-2 Getafe

◉ SUMMARY | Real Madrid 3-2 Almeria

  • 15:00 Girona vs Seville DirecTV

Italy – Serie A

  • 6:30 Frosinone vs Cagliari Star+
  • 9:00 Empoli vs Monza ESPN2, Star+
  • 12:00 Salernitana vs Genoa Star+
  • 14:45 Lecce vs Juventus Star+,ESPN

Germany – Bundesliga

  • SUMMARY | Bayern Munich 0-1 Werder Bremen
  • FINAL| Borussia M’gladbach 1-2 Augsburg

Portugal – Primeira Liga

  • 10:30 Portimonense vs Gil Vicente Star+
  • 13:00 Chaves vs Rio Ave Star+
  • 15:30 Vitória Guimarães vs Estrela GolTV

Africa – African Cup of Nations

  • 9:00 Morocco vs DR Congo
  • 12:00 Zambia vs Tanzania
  • 15:00 South Africa vs Namibia

Asia – Copa Asia AFC

  • 9:30 Oman vs Thailand Star+
  • 12:30 Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia Star+

Colombia – Primera A

Friendly

South America – Río de la Plata Series

  • 19:30 Deportivo Maldonado vs Vasco da Gama Star+

Mexico – Liga MX

