Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL

Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024: Where to watch live football? The activity in the beautiful sport does not stop and that is why at El Comercio we show you the complete schedule of matches for this day, with schedules and transmission channels. In addition, you can follow the different results of the football day in real time.

Spain – Copa del Rey

14:00 Valencia vs Celta de Vigo DirecTV

15:00 Osasuna vs Real Sociedad DirecTV

15:30 Girona vs Rayo Vallecano DirecTV

England – FA Cup

14:45 Everton vs Crystal Palace Star+

14:45 Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City Star+

14:45 Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Star+

Africa – African Cup of Nations

12:00 Marruecos vs Tanzania Sport TV1

3.00pm DR Congo vs Zambia Sport TV1

Asia – Copa Asia AFC

6:30 Lebanon vs China Star+

9:30 Tajikistan vs Qatar Star+

South America – Río de la Plata Series

17:30 Vélez Sarsfield vs Belgrano Star+, ESPN Premium, VTV

19:45 Nacional vs Peñarol Star+, ESPN Premium, VTV

Friendly

20:00 River Plate vs Monterrey Star+

Mexico – Liga MX

20:00 León vs Tigres UANL Claro Sports

