Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Todays #matches #Wednesday #January #live #football #streaming #programming #schedules #channels #watch #results #Bets #day #Forecasts #SPORTSTOTAL

Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024: Where to watch live football? The activity in the beautiful sport does not stop and that is why at El Comercio we show you the complete schedule of matches for this day, with schedules and transmission channels. In addition, you can follow the different results of the football day in real time.

Spain – Copa del Rey

  • 14:00 Valencia vs Celta de Vigo DirecTV
  • 15:00 Osasuna vs Real Sociedad DirecTV
  • 15:30 Girona vs Rayo Vallecano DirecTV

England – FA Cup

  • 14:45 Everton vs Crystal Palace Star+
  • 14:45 Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City Star+
  • 14:45 Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Star+

Africa – African Cup of Nations

  • 12:00 Marruecos vs Tanzania Sport TV1
  • 3.00pm DR Congo vs Zambia Sport TV1

Asia – Copa Asia AFC

  • 6:30 Lebanon vs China Star+
  • 9:30 Tajikistan vs Qatar Star+

South America – Río de la Plata Series

  • 17:30 Vélez Sarsfield vs Belgrano Star+, ESPN Premium, VTV
  • 19:45 Nacional vs Peñarol Star+, ESPN Premium, VTV

Friendly

  • 20:00 River Plate vs Monterrey Star+

Mexico – Liga MX

  • 20:00 León vs Tigres UANL Claro Sports

BETS OF THE DAY

According to the criteria of

Know more

Also Read:  VSV against Asiago: The “Eagles” want to get back to winning ways

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The United States once again includes the Houthi rebels on its list of terrorist groups
The United States once again includes the Houthi rebels on its list of terrorist groups
Posted on
subsidy of 100 euros/hectare – conditions, necessary documents
subsidy of 100 euros/hectare – conditions, necessary documents
Posted on
Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL
Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL
Posted on
Colon and rectal cancer are the leading causes of cancer death in younger adults – Telemundo New York (47)
Colon and rectal cancer are the leading causes of cancer death in younger adults – Telemundo New York (47)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News