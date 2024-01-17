Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Todays #matches #Wednesday #January #live #football #streaming #programming #schedules #channels #watch #results #Bets #day #Forecasts #SPORTSTOTAL
Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024: Where to watch live football? The activity in the beautiful sport does not stop and that is why at El Comercio we show you the complete schedule of matches for this day, with schedules and transmission channels. In addition, you can follow the different results of the football day in real time.
Spain – Copa del Rey
- 14:00 Valencia vs Celta de Vigo DirecTV
- 15:00 Osasuna vs Real Sociedad DirecTV
- 15:30 Girona vs Rayo Vallecano DirecTV
England – FA Cup
- 14:45 Everton vs Crystal Palace Star+
- 14:45 Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City Star+
- 14:45 Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Star+
Africa – African Cup of Nations
- 12:00 Marruecos vs Tanzania Sport TV1
- 3.00pm DR Congo vs Zambia Sport TV1
Asia – Copa Asia AFC
- 6:30 Lebanon vs China Star+
- 9:30 Tajikistan vs Qatar Star+
South America – Río de la Plata Series
- 17:30 Vélez Sarsfield vs Belgrano Star+, ESPN Premium, VTV
- 19:45 Nacional vs Peñarol Star+, ESPN Premium, VTV
Friendly
- 20:00 River Plate vs Monterrey Star+
Mexico – Liga MX
- 20:00 León vs Tigres UANL Claro Sports
