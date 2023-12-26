Today’s Patria bonus 710.00 bolivars: beneficiaries and how to collect in Venezuela | War Bonus for IVSS pensioners December

#Todays #Patria #bonus #bolivars #beneficiaries #collect #Venezuela #War #Bonus #IVSS #pensioners #December

A sector of the Venezuelan population continues to receive this subsidy through the Patria platform. Here all the information.

The payment of a new Homeland Bonus of 710.00 bolivars began: beneficiaries and more.

During recent months, Venezuelan citizens have been benefiting from subsidies provided by the Nicolás Maduro administration. A few days ago, the distribution of a bond designed to mitigate the impacts of the economic crisis. How much money should people receive?

Until when is the War Bonus of 710.00 bolivars delivered?

According to the channel Bonos Protectores Social Al Pueblo, on December 21 the payment of the 710.00 bolivars as part of the Economic War Bonus for the month of December. Beneficiaries will receive this monetary benefit in their Sistema Patria accounts. Payment ends on December 31, 2023.

Payment of the new War Bonus of 710.00 bolivars began. | Photo: X

Who collects the new December Economic War Bonus?

The beneficiaries of the Bonus against the December economic war are the pensioners of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security and those who are ienrolled in the Amor Mayor program. It is important to highlight that the amount they will receive is 710.00 bolivars, which is equivalent to approximately 20 dollars according to the exchange rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela.

Can the Homeland bonuses be received by email?

The Homeland Bonds are announced only in the official communication channels of the Government of Venezuela. The authorities reported that monthly subsidies are not sent by email or text message. The official numbers that notify about the payment of a new bonus are 67373 and 3532.

