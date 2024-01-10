Today’s stock markets, January 10th. Cautious markets. Bitcoin fever, SEC profile X hacked: ETF not yet approved

#Todays #stock #markets #January #10th #Cautious #markets #Bitcoin #fever #SEC #profile #hacked #ETF #approved

MILANO – Weak stock markets with the exception of Tokyo which confirmed its highs since 1990 thanks to the decline in the yen and falling bond yields and achieved another positive performance (+2%). Futures on Wall Street are uncertain while Europe started mixed, just as the day was weak in the rest of Asia: there is great anticipation for tomorrow’s data on US inflation. Meanwhile the fever rises Bitcoin, given that in these hours the first green light for the launch of spot ETFs on the queen of cryptocurrencies could arrive from the SEC (here we explain what this means). The US market authority itself had to officially declare last night that it had not yet approved a smile exchange trade fund, as was instead claimed by an unauthorized post on chair of the commission, Gary Gensler. Post that turned out to be fake.

17:45

Europe closes mixed

The main European stock markets closed the session mixed as they awaited US inflation data expected tomorrow. Piazza Affari gains 0.15% to 30,452 points, Frankfurt ends trading on parity at +0.01%, London leaves 0.43% on the ground and Paris 0.01%.

17:42

Milan closes on the rise

The Milan Stock Exchange closed slightly higher. The Ftse Mib index gained 0.14% to 30,450 points

15:43

Wall Street: opens cautiously awaiting inflation, DJ +0.07%

Wall Street is choppy at the start as investors cautiously await tomorrow’s key December inflation data, which is likely to dictate sentiment ahead of the Fed’s next meeting later this month. There is also anticipation for the start of the new earnings season with the quarterly reports of the banking giants arriving on Friday.

In early trading, the Dow Jones rose by 0.06% to 37,552.91 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.15% to 4,763.12 points and the Nasdaq by 0.25% to 14,895.12 points.

Although the Fed has outlined an accommodative projection for the path of financing costs in 2024, several FOMC members have intervened in recent days to temper optimism that a first interest rate cut could come as early as the beginning of this year.

13:00

Milan uncertain (-0.1%) with Europe, waiting for the Fed

Stock markets of the Old Continent around parity, in an uncertain climate awaiting tomorrow’s and Friday’s data on US and Chinese inflation, which may influence the choices of central banks, starting with the US Federal Reserve. In this climate, London approaches the mid-day mark down by 0.3%, with Amsterdam and Madrid down by 0.2%. Milan and Paris are down by a marginal 0.1%, while Frankfurt is flat.

Gas on the Amsterdam market, the reference point for Europe, is always a few fractions above 30 euros per Megwatt hour. The spread was calm at around 164 basis points at the opening. In Piazza Affari, Campari is still weak, dropping 5% after the capital increase carried out (with an accelerated placement together with a tranche of convertible bonds) to finance the acquisition of Courvasier. Tim is weak (-2% to 0.28 euros), while Iveco rises by 2.4%. Fineco lost a bit of the initial push on the December collection data, however still up by 1.8%.

12:59

S&P: Italy spread on bund expected stable, banking sector robust

‘We expect Italy’s spread to remain stable compared to the German bund with a yield of 4.7% against the peak of 5% reached in 2023. This is because the economic fundamentals are different compared to 10 years ago. Italy is now growing more than Germany which has a rate lower than the European average and furthermore the Italian banking sector is robust and in significantly better conditions compared to the sovereign debt crisis. S&P chief economist for the EMEA area Sylvain Broyer said this during the presentation of the outlook for 2024.

11:15

Asian stock markets close lower except for Tokyo

Asian stock markets close lower except for Tokyo which ends up sharply (+2.01%). Chinese shares fell to their lowest since February 2019, while those in Hong Kong closed on a seven-day losing streak. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng lost 0.6% to 16,097.28 points, in Shanghai the main index fell by 0.54% to 2,877.70 points, while Shenzhen, the second Chinese stock exchange, lost 0.76 % at 1,732.74 points. Kospi was also negative, marking -0.75% at 2,541.98 points.

10:08

Retail sales growing in November in Italy

In November 2023, Istat estimates a cyclical growth of 0.4% in value and 0.2% in volume for retail sales. Sales of food goods are increasing in value (+0.2%) while sales in volume are recording a decline (-0.2%); sales of non-food goods are, however, increasing in value and volume (+0.6% and +0.4% respectively). On a year-on-year basis, in November 2023, retail sales increased by 1.5% in value and recorded a decline in volume of 2.2%.

09:26

Spread little moved at 167 points

Spread between BTP and Bund at 167 points at the opening of the session, just above 165 at yesterday’s close. The yield is 3.823%, in line with the previous one. The auction of annual BOTs for an amount of 8 billion euros is scheduled for the day.

09:24

Cautious start in Europe, mixed price lists

Weak and declining opening for European stock markets awaiting the US inflation data which will be published tomorrow. In fact, these numbers will be decisive for the Federal Reserve’s decision on whether or not to lower the reference rates in the short term. In Frankfurt the DAX lost 0.04%, in London the FTSE 100 lost 0.28% and in Paris the CAC 40 lost 0.11%. In Milan the FTSE MIB marks +0.15%.

09:24

France, the industry rebounds in November

French industrial production rebounded in November, recording an increase of 0.5% on the month, against -0.3% in October and expectations for an unchanged figure. In the three months from September to November, compared to the same three months in 2022, industrial production increased by 0.8%, but manufacturing production alone fell by 0.3%.

09:23

The euro opens slowly

The euro opens slightly above 1.09 dollars. The single currency changes hands at 1.931 dollars (+0.02%) and 158.50 yen (+0.37%%). The dollar is also rising against the yen at 144.95 (+0.34%).

09:23

Oil still on the rise

Oil prices rising after the new series of attacks with missiles and drones by the Yemeni Houthi rebels on ships transiting the Red Sea, shot down by US-led coalition ships operating in the area. WTI crude oil from Texas rises by 0.4% to 72.5 dollars while Brent trades at the threshold of 78 dollars (+0.4% to 77.91).

08:16

Campari, shares and convertible placed to buy Courvoisier

Campari has closed the placement of the company’s new ordinary shares, with a nominal value of 0.01 each, for a gross proceeds of approximately 650 million euros, with an accelerated bookbuilding offer placement, at 9.33 euros per ordinary share, and an aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured convertible notes due 2029 of €550 million, convertible into new and/or existing ordinary shares of the company. Transaction planned for the acquisition of Courvoisier: the group – says a note – took advantage of the favorable market conditions to optimize the financing structure. The net proceeds will be used to finance the transaction and for general corporate purposes.

08:14

Weak stock markets in Asia

The Asian stock markets all continued to decline except Tokyo which ended with a marked increase (+2%). Chinese stocks fell to their lowest since February 2019, while Hong Kong stocks headed for a seven-day losing streak, while the absence of market catalysts kept investor sentiment low. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng lost 1.01%, in Shanghai the main index fell by 0.31%, while Shenzhen, the second Chinese stock exchange, lost 0.39%. Kospi was also negative, marking -0.73%.

08:13

Uncertain future for Wall Street

Wall Street futures are weak and falling ahead of US inflation data due tomorrow. Futures on the Dow Jones lost 0.12%, those on the Nasdaq lost -0.04% and those on the S&P 500 lost -0.08%.

08:11

Tokyo leaves 2.01%

The Tokyo stock market closed higher thanks to gains in major stocks, with the Nikkei index hitting a new 33-year high. The Nikkei 225 rose 2.01%, or 678.54 points, to end at 34,441.72 points, while the broader Topix index gained 1.30%, or 31.39 points, to 2,444, 48 points.