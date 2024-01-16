Today’s stock markets, January 16th. Europe closes in the red, Milan holds. Shell stops shipping to the Red Sea

#Todays #stock #markets #January #16th #Europe #closes #red #Milan #holds #Shell #stops #shipping #Red #Sea

MILANO – Weak session for the European stock markets which closed weak, with the exception of Milan. Exchanges conditioned by the signals of prudence coming from the members of the ECB board regarding possible rate cuts by the European Central Bank in 2024. Other indications come from Davos, where the governor of the French Central Bank, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, says rates “shouldn’t be” higher than now and that the next move “will be a cut, probably this year” but also said the work is “not done.” In Asia, Tokyo interrupts the sequence of six consecutive positive sessions and ends the day at -0.79%, while the Chinese indices closed mixed. After yesterday’s closing, Wall Street today records the accounts of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley: in the first case, the fourth quarter sees profits grow by 51% thanks to trading above 2 billion dollars. In the second, however, it drops to 1.5 billion from 2.2 in the same period of 2022 mainly due to an assessment.

Spread closes at 157 points

The spread between BTPs and German Bunds closes trading at 157 basis points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond at 3.81%.

EU stock markets close lower, Milan holds

The European stock markets closed lower with the exception of Milan which ended the session on parity (+0.03%). Economic uncertainties and the prospect of higher rates for a long time are weighing on investors’ mood.

There is anticipation for the speech of the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, at the Davos International Forum scheduled for tomorrow. The Zew index which measures the confidence of German investors rose in January to 15.20 points from 12.80 in December, above market expectations by 12 points. But this signal was not enough to allay investors’ fears. Paris lost 0.18% to 7,398 points, Frankfurt 0.3% to 16,568 points, London 0.48% to 7,556 points.

Shell suspends shipments through the Red Sea

British oil giant Shell has suspended all shipments through the Red Sea indefinitely after US and UK attacks on Yemen’s Houthi rebels triggered fears of further escalation. The WSJ reports this, citing sources informed of the decision.

Tesla in negative, Musk wants to grow in capital

Tesla shares open down 2.7%. Yesterday, CEO Elon Musk said he didn’t feel comfortable growing Tesla into a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics without having control of at least 25% of the shares; right now, he controls about 13% of the company’s stock. In a post on the social media platform outside the electric vehicle manufacturer. Musk later said that he would like a dual-class share structure to gain more leverage, but that it would not be possible to change it after the initial public offering. Since the beginning of the year, Tesla shares have lost 12%.

Wall Street reads negative

After yesterday’s closure for the Martin Luther King Day celebrations, the Wall Street Stock Exchange is back in operation today. And the start is marked by declines: the Dow Jones index drops 0.25% to 37,498 points, the Nasdaq drops 0.47% to 14,902 points.

European stock markets continue to decline

European stock markets continued to decline mid-session in the wake of economic uncertainties and the prospect of higher rates for a long time which weighed on sentiment. There is anticipation for the speech of the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, at the International Forum in Davos. The Zew index which measures the confidence of German investors rose in January to 15.20 points from 12.80 in December, above market expectations by 12 points. But this signal was not enough to allay investors’ fears. The Cac 40 index in Paris lost 0.33% to 7,387.04 points, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt fell by 0.42% to 16,553.07 points and the FTSE 100 in London recorded a decline of 0.34%. at 7,569.25 points. On Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib lost 0.38%.

Closing in no particular order for Asia

Asian stock markets closed in no particular order in the morning, in the wake of economic uncertainties and the prospect of an increase in long-term rates which weighed on sentiment. Concerns about an escalation of military action in the Middle East are also dragging prices down. Tokyo lost 0.79% to 35,619.18 points after six consecutive sessions of growth which saw the index reach a 34-year high; the Topix lost 0.82% to 2,503.98 points. In China, the price lists recovered at the end of the session, with the Shanghai Composite rising by 0.27% to 2,894 points and Shenzhen gaining 0.31% to 8,992 points, even if the indices remained close to multi-year lows. The black jersey of the continent is Hong Kong which ends at -2% at 15,883 points. Seoul also performed badly, recording -1.12% to 2,497.59 points and Sydney -1.09% to 7,414.80 points. Taiwan scores -1.14% at 17,346.87 points after the victory of the pro-independence candidate in Saturday’s elections. Lai, the representative of the Democratic Progressive Party skeptical of Beijing, triumphed at the polls as expected; he will become president of Taiwan from May 20th.

China, Li sees it at +5.2% in 2023

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang sees the Dragon’s 2023 GDP rising “by around 5.2%”: this is what he said while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Beijing government’s official estimate was set last March at “around 5%”.

Lists in the red, luxury under pressure

The session on the stock exchanges in Europe continues to decline even if the Zew index, the indicator of German investors’ expectations, was better than expected but concern remains about the ECB’s next moves. London lost 0.55%, Paris 0.51%, Frankfurt 0.65%, Madrid 0.9% and Milan 0.56%. On the price lists, operators observe, luxury stocks are suffering in particular after a negative report from HSBC which cuts the target prices for the sector. Thud for Hugo Boss (-13%), heavy Cucinelli (-1.6%), Moncler (-1.4%), Ferragamo (-1.4%), LVMH (-0.9%), Kering (- 1.2%).

Stock markets open lower

European stock markets open lower, in the wake of economic uncertainties and the prospect of higher rates for a long time which have weighed on sentiment. There is expectation for the German Zew index, while the data showed that inflation in Germany in 2023 slows down to +5.9% (from +6.9% in 2022) and in December +3.7%. In early trading in London the Ftse 100 index lost 0.52% to 7,555.42 points, in Frankfurt the Dax 0.6% to 16,523.20 points and in Paris the Cac40 lost 0.66% to 7,363.88 points. Milan also down -0.77% to 30,093 points

Vodafone and Microsoft sign 10-year partnership

The spread opens at 157 points

Trading on the markets restarts and the spread between BTPs and Bunds returns to 157 points. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond rises to 3.8% and the German one remains stable at 2.23 percent.

The gas is stable at start-up

The price of gas returns to the threshold of 30 euros per megawatt hour. In Amsterdam, futures prices showed a slight increase of 0.26% at the start of the session, after the drop on the day before which brought them to the lowest levels since October 2021.