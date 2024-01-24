Today’s stock markets, January 24th. Positive EU lists. Hera, 4.4 billion investment plan. Bitcoin, the big cold after the start of ETFs

#Todays #stock #markets #January #24th #Positive #lists #Hera #billion #investment #plan #Bitcoin #big #cold #start #ETFs

MILAN – Situation without particular shocks on the stock markets, which remain on the rise in Europe even after the publication of PMI indices on manufacturing higher than expected and awaiting tomorrow’s ECB meeting and indications on the monetary policy path. Tokyo closes lower and sovereign yields rise after some comments from the Central Bank interpreted as “hawkish” by the markets: a hike in BoJ rates is expected at some point in the year. Complicated moment for Bitcoin, which from the 49 thousand dollars recorded the day after the SEC’s approval of 11 crypto ETFs has lost around 20% of its value to fall below 39 thousand dollars. For observers there are two reasons: it is true that 4 billion flowed into the approved instruments, in particular those of BlackRock and Fidelity. But it’s not all new money: 2.8 billion are funds that came out of Grayscale, which was a fund and transformed into an ETF. Another factor of pressure on the price: the sale of assets from the Ftx crypto exchange, which went belly up.

Oil is on the rise in New York, where prices rise by 0.91% to 75.09 dollars a barrel.

Houti effect on gas. Qatar: possible delays in deliveries”

Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries could be delayed due to attacks in the Red Sea. The state company QatarEnergy said this today, underlining that production has not had an impact on this crisis. “Ongoing developments in the Red Sea area may impact the scheduling of some deliveries as they take alternative routes,” the company added, explaining that shipments “are being managed with our buyers

Netflix flies in the pre-market after the quarterly accounts

Futures point to a higher opening on Wall Street, with Netflix (+10% in the premarket) pushing the Nasdaq-100. Yesterday, a mixed session on Wall Street and the third consecutive record close for the S&P 500. Attention remains on the Federal Reserve’s next moves: now, traders are no longer convinced of a first interest rate cut as early as March, the possibility given at 50% – according to the Cme Fedwatch Tool – compared to 75.6% a month ago. Investors await tomorrow’s preliminary reading of fourth-quarter GDP, personal income and consumer spending for December, which also includes PCE inflation data due on Friday; data that will give further indications to the Fed in view of decisions on rates. The quarterly reporting season continues: the record figure in terms of net new users in the fourth quarter (+13.1 million) is pushing the Netflix stock.

MPS jumps by 4.52%

On the price list, Tim fell by 0.86%; industrialists contrasted with Stellantis at -0.37% and Leonardo at +0.25%. As regards the main energy sectors, Enel shaved 0.05%, Eni gained 0.34%. Among the financial companies, Mps jumped +4.52%, Intesa +1.17%, Unicredit +1.45% and Generali +0.29%.

Europa accelerates mid-session

European stock markets slowed down in the middle of the day, helped by a series of positive quarterly reports and the announcement of a cut in the Chinese central bank’s reserve requirement rate, which will allow credit institutions in the People’s Republic to facilitate financing for the economy. The ftse mib of Piazza Affari thus gains 0.69%, while in the rest of the old continent Frankfurt rises by 1.21%, Paris by 0.87%, London by 0.44% and Amsterdam by 1.76% , the latter driven by the chip giant ASML Holding (+6.9%) after the balance sheet numbers.

European stock markets accelerate at the end of the morning

European stock markets accelerate at the end of the morning, supported by the rise in Asian markets and by the good results marked by the PMI manufacturing indices of the main economies of the continent. In detail, Frankfurt rose by 1.22%, London by 0.39%, Paris by 0.86% and Milan by 0.61%. However, the focus remains on tomorrow’s ECB board of directors, although analysts do not expect any big news. The Eurotower will most likely keep rates unchanged and reiterate the need for a data-driven monetary policy approach.

Hera, investments of 4.4 billion in the plan to 2027

Hera presents the new industrial plan to 2027 which provides for five-year investments of 4.4 billion euros and a gross operating margin of 1.650 billion (+27% compared to 2022). The business plan, which aims to create value for the benefit of all stakeholders with financial, environmental and social sustainability objectives, provides for an increase in the return on net invested capital from 7.9% to 9.5% by 2027 ; the net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to be steadily below three times over the plan period: 2.7 times in 2027. The company estimates an average annual growth in earnings per share of 7% and an average annual total return for shareholders by 12%. As regards the coupon, Hera explains, the plan expects a growth in the dividend of 28% (up to 16 cents per share in 2027); while as regards 2023 the dividend is expected to be 14 euro cents (+12% compared to 2022), higher than the plan expectations.

China, the Central Bank limits the mandatory reserves

China’s central bank announced a further reduction in lenders’ reserve requirements of 0.50%, effective February 5, as part of efforts to increase liquidity in the markets. Furthermore, the PBOC will lower the interest rate for the refinancing and rediscounting of loans to support agriculture, rural areas and small businesses by 0.25% from tomorrow, useful for providing “the market with long-term liquidity of 1,000 billion yuan”, equal to almost 140 billion dollars.

Piazza Affari is strengthening

The Milan stock exchange accelerates mid-morning in anticipation of tomorrow’s ECB. The Ftse Mib rises by 0.49% to 30,225 points. Today, meanwhile, the PMIs of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Eurozone as a whole were also growing in January, although still below the 50 point threshold that divides the contraction from the expansion phase. On the price list, Tim fell by 1.38%; industrials were also mixed with Stellantis at -0.34% and Leonardo at +0.31%. As regards the main energy sectors, Enel shaved 0.06%, Eni gained 0.33%. Among the financial companies, Mps jumped +3.38%, Intesa +0.85%, Unicredit +0.83% and Generali +0.29%.

PMIs recovering in the Eurozone as a whole

The Eurozone manufacturing PMI index rose to 46.6 in January from the previous 44.4, against a consensus of 44.8. The Eurozone manufacturing PMI averaged 51.01 points from 2007 to 2024, reaching an all-time high of 63.40 points in June 2021 and an all-time low of 33.40 points in April 2020. The services PMI index instead fell to 48.4 points from the previous 48.8 (consensus at 49). The composite index grew to 47.9 from the previous 47.6 and compared to an estimate of 48 points.

Europe improves with PMI indices

Europe improves with American futures pointing upwards and PMI indices on the confidence of purchasing managers in manufacturing, in Germany and France better than estimates as well as in the entire Eurozone. The rise in Hong Kong (+3.56% at the close) in the last part of the session also contributed to reviving the stock markets following the announcement by the Chinese central bank that it wanted to reduce the banks’ compulsory reserves, so as to make more available money to support the economy. Orders for the most sophisticated machines, including from China, to produce microchips, caused Asml’s orders to triple in the last quarter, which in Amsterdam (+0.55%) jumped by 7.5% and is now earning 6.1 % in view of a record 2023. However, Frankfurt is the best stock market (+1%) ahead of Paris and London (+0.49 and +0.45% respectively). Milan gains 0.41% with the banks led by MPS (+2.26%) which expects it to return, after years, to distributing a dividend.

PMI indices, manufacturing in France and Germany beat estimates

Positive signals from the manufacturing PMIs of France and Germany: in both cases they beat estimates. In January, the indicator created through the survey of company purchasing managers for France rose to 43.2 points from the previous 42.1 and compared to an estimate of 42.5. However, it is a level below 50 points which demarcates expansion from economic contraction. In Germany it rose to 45.4 points from the previous 43.3 and compared to an estimate of 43.7.

European stock markets open higher

Positive session opening for European stock markets. The Cac 40 of Paris gains 0.28% to 7,408.81 points and the Dax of Frankfurt is up significantly by 0.99% to 16,791.57 points. The Ftse 100 in London advanced by 0.59% to 7,529.6 points and the Ibex 35 in Madrid by 0.51% to 9,909.5 points. Amsterdam’s Aex is also positive, gaining 0.27% to 789.9 points, while Zurich’s Smi is up 0.3% to 11,182.2 points.

Brilliant closings for Chinese stock markets

Brilliant closing for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the Hang Seng index gaining 3.56% to 15,899 points. The list was driven by technology companies and in particular by Alibaba, on the news that co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai purchased a total of 200 million dollars of shares of the e-commerce major in the fourth quarter. Shanghai also rose sharply (+1.80%), after the announcement that the Chinese government is planning a support package of 2 trillion yuan (278 billion dollars) for the Dragon’s shares. More generally, sentiment towards China remains weak given the persistent slowdown in the post-Covid economic recovery.

Futures rising for Europe and Wall Street

Futures on the rise for the main European stock exchanges, awaiting tomorrow’s ECB and in view of the release of two key data from the USA: the fourth quarter GDP, which will be released tomorrow, and the personal consumption expenditure index (PCE ), the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, on the agenda for Friday. The Dax future of Frankfurt shows a +0.32%, that of the Cac 40 of Paris rises by 0.47%, for the Ftse 100 of London we are at +0.21%, while the future of the Euro Stoxx 50 travels at +0.76%. Upward indications also for Wall Street with the Dow Jones taking a breather yesterday after setting a new record by rising above 38,000 points. The contract on the DJ marks +0.07%, that on the S&P 500 is at +0.27%, the Nasdaq rises by 0.43%.

Oil slightly rising

The price of oil is rising slightly on the Asian markets after closing slightly lower in New York, with Brent at 79.62 dollars a barrel (+0.09%), after briefly touching 80 dollars, while the WTI remains below 75 dollars (74.47, +0.11%). Prices are affected by production interruptions in the United States and tensions in the Middle East and Europe compared to the increase in crude oil supply in Libya and Norway.

Japan, record exports

Exports are growing for the Japanese economy, which sees its trade balance improve for the third year in a row, reaching record levels, also thanks to the weakness of the yen which favors the sale of local products abroad. In 2023, according to data from the Tokyo Finance Ministry, total exports reached 100.88 billion yen, up 2.8% from the previous year. Car exports rose by 32.7%. The trade deficit stood at 2,290 billion euros, more than half less than in 2022.

07:58

Tokyo loses 0.8%

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the session with a decline, with investors triggering profit-taking, with the reference index at a 34-year high, and after the mixed closing of the US stock market. The Nikkei fell by 0.80% to 36,226.48, with a loss of 291 points. On the exchange rate front, the yen is stable against the dollar at a value of 147.80, and strengthens slightly against the euro at 160.60.