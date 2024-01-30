Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions

#Todays #stock #markets #January #30th #Positive #Europe #GDP #data #UPS #cuts #thousand #positions

Positive EU price lists after macro data

European stock markets positive after data on GDP growth from some of the main economies. Useful elements for the ECB’s next assessments on the rate cut front. Meanwhile, government bond yields have moved little, with investors looking to the Fed’s next moves. The impact of geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, is also in the spotlight. On the currency front, the euro falls to 1.0826 against the dollar. The Stoxx 600 area index gained 0.3%. Madrid (+0.7%), London (+0.5%) and Paris (+0.2%) are growing. Frankfurt moved little (+0.07%), with Germany’s GDP falling by 0.3% in 2023. The main stock markets are supported by the IT sector (+0.6%), in line with the performance of the day before of Wall Street. Financials (+0.5%) are in the spotlight as they look to greater revenues in a context with very high interest rates. The banks are up (+0.6%), following the accounts of the Spanish BBVA (+3.5%) which closed 2023 with a profit of over 8 billion euros. Energy is advancing (+0.3%), with oil rising. The WTI rose by 0.4% to 77.1 dollars a barrel and Brent by 0.3% to 82.7 dollars. Utilities were positive (+0.2%), with the price of gas increasing by 0.2% to 28.1 euros per megawatt hour. Cars moved little (-0.01%), with Volkswagen dropping 0.5% due to doubts about the PowerCo ipo while Renault was flat (+0.06%) which postponed the listing of Ampere.