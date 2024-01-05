Today’s stock markets, January 5th. Weak markets, US jobs better than expected

#Todays #stock #markets #January #5th #Weak #markets #jobs #expected

MILANO – Another weak day for European stock markets. The first insights from the macroeconomic data arriving yesterday from Europe are not encouraging, with inflation rising slightly in France and Germany. A tweak which, however, according to insiders, should not change the plans of the ECB, which is expecting a first rate cut this year. Not even the American data, better than expected, helped to lift the markets during the day. Asia was also weak, with Tokyo still closing at +0.27%

15:36

Wall Street opens flat after US jobs data

Flat opening of the session for Wall Street after the December jobs data, which saw the creation of 216 thousand jobs and unemployment stable at 3.7%. The Dow Jones is above parity by 0.04% at 37,455.46 points and the S&P 500 by 0.04% to 4,690.57 points, while the Dow Jones is below parity by 0.035 at 14,505.71 points. Wall Street’s weak start to 2024 extended into a third day yesterday. Stocks closed mixed Thursday after news showed the U.S. job market remains strong, if perhaps a little too strong.

14:45

US employment, data better than expected

The American economy created 216 thousand jobs in December, more than the expectations of analysts who were betting on 175 thousand. The unemployment rate remained stable at 3.7%, against a forecast of 3.8%. December thus becomes the 25th consecutive month with unemployment below 4%, the longest period since the late 1960s.

09:32

Falling start for European stock markets

Falling start for European stock markets. In London the Ftse Mib marks -0.59% at 7,677 points. In Paris the Cac40 lost 0.76% to 7,393 points. In Frankfurt the stock + down 0.70% to 1,211 points, while in Madrid the Ibex 35 marks -0.64% to 10,116 points.

08:55

Spread up to 167 points

The spread between Italian and German government bonds started to rise in the last session of the week, rising by 1.24% to 167 points. The yield on 10-year BTPs marks +3.81% while that of 10-year Bunds +2.14%.

08:35

Asia ends mixed

Asian stock markets close mixed while uncertainty remains over the central banks’ next moves on the monetary policy front. There is a wait for US data on the labor market. Also under the spotlight are the effects of geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East. The futures of the main European stock exchanges dropped slightly. Positive Tokyo (+0.27%). On the foreign exchange market, the yen strengthens against the dollar at 145.25, and against the euro at 158.73. With negotiations still underway, Hong Kong (-0.7%), Shanghai (-0.9%), Shenzhen (-1.3%) and Seoul (-0.3%) are down, while Mumbai is up (+ 0.1%). On the macroeconomic front, retail sales in Germany, inflation in Italy and the Eurozone are arriving. The wages index, unemployment rate and industrial orders are expected from the United States.