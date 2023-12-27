Toddler who opens all the packages under the Christmas tree at 3 a.m. goes viral

Katie and Scott Reintgen woke up to their son in the middle of the night and then rushed to the Christmas tree.

There they discovered that their 3-year-old toddler had actually opened all the presents, both his own and those of his two brothers.

Wrapping paper left behind

Scott posted a photo of the scene on messaging service Thousands of responses followed.

About seven million people saw the photo of all the wrapping paper left under the Christmas tree.

The toddler had been so excited about the Spiderman gloves he had asked Santa for that he snuck downstairs and looked through the packages for his gift. “It was just incredible to see,” Scott told The Washington Post.

Adhesive tape and scraps of paper

Countless parents respond on social media that the same thing happened to them. Katie was particularly concerned that their other two children – who still believe in Santa Claus – would find the presents opened.

She therefore started packing everything again with adhesive tape, new wrapping paper and the remains of wrapping paper on the floor.

‘A Christmas miracle’

At 6 a.m. all the presents were wrapped again. “A Christmas miracle,” the newspaper writes jokingly.

“We could have gotten angry, but this was ‘the worst disaster imaginable,’ so we decided to make it a joke. He’ll hear this story at his wedding anyway,” says Scott.

