Tohoku New Year’s weather weather New Year’s Eve may be stormy, but there is a better chance of seeing the first sunrise on the Pacific side (Weather forecaster Takuya Hayasaka December 28, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

Tohoku New Year’s Weather Weather may be stormy on New Year’s Eve, but there is a better chance of seeing the first sunrise on the Pacific side

During the year-end and New Year holidays in the Tohoku region, there will be some places where the weather will be rough on New Year’s Eve. In addition, the temperature will fluctuate widely, and New Year’s Day (Monday) and 4th (Thursday) are likely to be colder than normal or below normal. And you’ll have a better chance of seeing the first sunrise on the Pacific Ocean side.

During the New Year holidays and New Year’s Eve, the weather can be rough in some places, and the temperature fluctuates greatly.

Tomorrow, the 29th (Friday), there will be snow and rain in some places until the morning, but during the day there will be sunshine mainly on the Pacific side.

On Saturday the 30th, it is expected that the southern parts of the Tohoku region will have a longer period of sunshine. Although clouds are likely to spread in other areas, the weather is not expected to deteriorate significantly. We recommend doing year-end cleaning on the 30th (Saturday).

On New Year’s Eve, the 31st (Sunday), a low pressure system and front will pass near Japan. It is expected to rain on the Sea of ​​Japan side in the morning, and on the Pacific side in the afternoon. There may be some places on the Sea of ​​Japan side where it will rain in large amounts. Be careful of avalanches in areas with heavy snowfall. Then, as night falls, the atmospheric pressure will gradually change to a winter-like pattern, and westerly winds will become stronger. It looks like the snow will turn to snow in some places, especially along the mountains. Please check the latest weather information as there is a risk of severe weather including blizzards.

On New Year’s Day (Monday), the winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will gradually loosen. The sun will shine mainly on the Pacific side, but the windy conditions are likely to continue.

From the 2nd (Tuesday) to the 3rd (Wednesday), a trough of atmospheric pressure will pass near northern Japan. From the afternoon of the 2nd (Tuesday), rain and snow will begin to fall on the Sea of ​​Japan side, such as Aomori and Akita prefectures, and on the 3rd (Wednesday), it is likely to rain and snow in some places on the Pacific side as well.

At the start of work on the 4th (Thursday), the atmospheric pressure will be winter-like, so snow and wind will be strong on the Sea of ​​Japan side. There are likely to be places on the Pacific side where snow clouds will flow in due to strong winds.

Temperatures will likely be higher than average on many days. However, New Year’s Day (Monday) and 4th (Thursday) are likely to be cold, typical of this time of year. Also, the morning of the 2nd (Tuesday) will be cold in many places due to radiation cooling. If you will be away from home for a long period of time during the year-end and New Year holidays, please remember to drain the water pipes.

There seems to be a better chance of seeing the first sunrise of 2024 on the Pacific side.

The image above is the first sunrise map of 2024. Places where you cannot see the first sunrise are shown in gray, and places where you can clearly see the sunrise are shown in orange.

On New Year’s Day (Monday), the atmospheric pressure will initially be winter-like, so there will be snow in many places on the Sea of ​​Japan side. On the other hand, there are many sunny places on the Pacific side, and the first sunrise of the year can be seen mainly along the coast from southern Iwate Prefecture to Fukushima Prefecture. You may also have a chance to see the first sunrise of the year in the Shimokita area of ​​Aomori Prefecture. This year, it looks like there will be more places near the Pacific Ocean where you can see the first sunrise of the year.

However, winds will become stronger over a wide area of ​​the Tohoku region. In the morning, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in many places, especially in the northern Tohoku region and along the mountains. When watching the first sunrise of the year, please take thorough measures to protect yourself from the cold.

