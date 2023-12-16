Toilet doors in Muhen remain open due to vandalism – parents outraged

#Toilet #doors #Muhen #remain #open #due #vandalism #parents #outraged

Published15. December 2023, 6:05 p.m

Vandalism: In Muhen, students have to do their business with the door open

Because the sanitary facilities were repeatedly vandalized by students, the doors at the school in Aargau are now constantly open. For the outraged parents, this was an “unacceptable measure”.

In Muhen, students repeatedly damage and dirty the toilet facilities.

In a school in Aargau, the toilet facilities are repeatedly destroyed and flooded.

Now the school has modified selected doors so that they remain open at all times.

Parents complain about an unacceptable invasion of privacy.

Swiss schools repeatedly report destroyed, smeared and flooded toilet facilities and sometimes resort to drastic measures. For example, in the Aargau community of Muhen, where the doors to the toilet facilities for boys have recently been open and one facility is closed. “The caretaker has temporarily closed the affected toilet facility,” said the school. In addition, a wooden wedge prevents the main doors of the toilet facilities from being closed.

Students peed in toilet brushes

The school’s toilet facilities are regularly the target of vandalism, as those responsible report. For the fourth time since the autumn holidays, urinals and toilets have recently been blocked, says local councilor Hanspeter Brunner to “Blick”. “Sometimes people also urinated into the toilet brush holder.” Each time it takes several hours to remove the traces of destruction.

Even if students can continue to close the individual toilet doors, many parents are outraged by the measure. “We are outraged,” says a letter signed by several parents. The measure is “restrictive and unacceptable for the children and their privacy”.

“Conversations don’t help”

The parents argue that the vandalism problem needs to be solved through education – but according to Brunner, who is the school’s department representative, discussions have not helped so far. “The measure is tough, but a signal was necessary.” There has not yet been any negative feedback from the students, and there are also parents who understand the educational measures.

Other schools have already been forced to take similar measures due to ongoing vandalism: the Kriens sports school quickly unscrewed the toilet doors because students repeatedly threw toilet paper on the walls and peed next to the toilet. Elsewhere the toilet paper was completely removed.

It is also questionable whether education about the fact that toilet facilities should generally not be flooded and smeared is not part of parental education – because it is unlikely that the perpetrators will cause such destruction in the toilet at home.

