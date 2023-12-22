Tokai Midwinter cold until the 23rd and heavy snow warning for mountainous areas of Gifu Prefecture. Snow will fly in some places tonight even on the plains (Weather forecaster Nozomi Takeshita December 22, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#Tokai #Midwinter #cold #23rd #heavy #snow #warning #mountainous #areas #Gifu #Prefecture #Snow #fly #places #tonight #plains #Weather #forecaster #Nozomi #Takeshita #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Tokai Midwinter cold and heavy snow warning in mountainous areas of Gifu Prefecture until the 23rd Tonight, snow may fly in some places on the plains

This morning was the first winter day of the season in Nagoya and Gifu (minimum temperature below 0 degrees Celsius), and it was bitterly cold in many places. It will continue to be as cold as mid-winter until tomorrow, the 23rd, and snow will continue to fall mainly in the mountainous areas of Gifu Prefecture. Please take thorough measures against the cold and pay attention to the latest snowfall information.

Current snow depth in mountainous areas of Gifu Prefecture

The snow began to accumulate yesterday, the 21st, and there are some places in the mountainous areas of Gifu Prefecture that are experiencing heavy snowfall.

Depth of snow as of 15:00 today, 22nd

Shirakawa Village 84cm

Gujo City (Nagataki) 49cm

Hida City (Kawai) 30cm

Hida City (Kamioka) 5cm

The 3-hour snowfall was 19 cm (until 9 a.m.) in Gujo City (Nagataki) and 16 cm (until 11 a.m.) in Shirakawa Village, and there were times when the snow was heavier. Please continue to be careful of traffic disruptions due to heavy snow and frozen roads, and be careful of snow accretion on power lines and trees, avalanches, lightning strikes, and gusts of wind.

Snow clouds will be flowing into the plains tonight Saturday and Sunday weather

The winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will continue into tomorrow, the 23rd, making it easier for snow clouds to flow in. However, there are times when the wind in the sky changes from the west to the north, and in the Tokai region, snow clouds are likely to flow into the Nobi Plain from tonight until tomorrow, the 23rd.

[Tonight – 23rd (Sat)]

It will continue to snow easily in the mountainous areas of Gifu Prefecture, and snowfall will continue to increase.

Areas on the Pacific side will have some sunny spells, but low clouds will likely spread more easily.

In particular, it is likely to snow tonight in some places in northern central Mie Prefecture, including Inabe City, as well as in the Owari region and Mikawa Mountains of Aichi Prefecture. In the plains of the Tokai region, there are places in the north, such as Gifu City and Ichinomiya City, Aichi Prefecture, where the accumulation is higher. If snow clouds move in more than expected, there is a possibility that the city of Nagoya will become slightly whiter.

Please keep an eye on the latest snowfall information, as there is a possibility of light snow or light accumulation in the plains during the day tomorrow, the 23rd.

[24th (Sunday)]

The snow has stopped, and the mountains of Gifu Prefecture have seen some sunshine, so we can feel a little relieved. Areas on the Pacific side will also be mostly sunny. Although the temperature will be higher tomorrow than on the 23rd, the maximum temperature will only rise to around 10℃ in the plains, and the severe cold is expected to continue. When going to Christmas events, etc., please wear warm clothing that does not allow wind to pass through.

weekly weather

From the beginning of the week on Monday the 25th to the end of the year, there will be many days with winter-like atmospheric pressure patterns or high pressure areas, and dry and clear skies are expected to continue, especially in areas on the Pacific side. There is no expectation of a strong cold air flow like this time. There doesn’t seem to be any worry about heavy snow even in the mountainous areas of Gifu Prefecture. However, as the weather gets colder with each passing day, please be careful of snow falling from roofs and avalanches in areas with heavy snowfall.

