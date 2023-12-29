Tokai region The year-end and New Year holidays are warm and pleasant, with high expectations for the first sunrise over a wide area (weather forecaster Nozomi Takeshita December 29, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#Tokai #region #yearend #Year #holidays #warm #pleasant #high #expectations #sunrise #wide #area #weather #forecaster #Nozomi #Takeshita #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Tokai region The year-end and New Year holidays are warm and pleasant, and the first sunrise of the year is highly anticipated across a wide area.

In the Tokai region, it will rain on the 31st (Sunday: New Year’s Eve), but many places will be clear and sunny on January 1st (Monday: New Year’s Day), the start of 2024. It seems that you can see the “first sunrise” from a wide area.

First half of the 2 week weather: 30th (Sat) – January 5th (Fri)

Tomorrow, the 30th, the weather will slowly go downhill. It will be mostly sunny during the day, but clouds are expected to gradually spread from the west at night.

On the 31st (Sunday: New Year’s Eve), a low pressure system accompanied by a front will move eastward over the sea south of Honshu and the Sea of ​​Japan, so it is likely to rain widely in the morning. There will be some sunny spells in the afternoon, but there will be some areas with showers again. In addition, as cold air gradually moves in at night, the northern part of Hida, Gifu Prefecture, is expected to turn to snow. There is no need to worry about heavy rain or heavy snow, but you should be careful about the changeable weather.

January 1st (Monday: New Year’s Day) will have a winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern, so areas on the Pacific side will be sunny, but the wind will feel cold. Northern Hida will continue to experience heavy snowfall.

On the 2nd (Tuesday), there will be a lot of clouds in eastern Aichi Prefecture and Shizuoka Prefecture due to the influence of a local front, making it difficult to feel refreshed, but other areas are expected to be sunny. On the 3rd (Wednesday), the weather will again be broadly cloudy, but on the 4th (Thursday) and 5th (Friday), it will be sunny mainly in areas on the Pacific side.

The first sunrise of the year is bright and sunny, and expectations are high.

The morning of January 1st (Monday: New Year’s Day) will be clear and sunny in many places. It seems that you can see the beautiful “first sunrise” over a wide area. However, the wind blows strongly from the north especially in the morning, so those who go to the coast or sandy beaches may find it colder than the temperature. Please wear clothing that does not allow wind to pass through, and take proper measures to protect yourself from the cold.

“First sunrise” times in major regions of the Tokai region

Izu Jogasaki Coast: 6:50

Negatayama, Shimoda City, Izu: 6:49am

Izu Katsuragi Mountain: 6:48am

Mt. Fuji summit (Kengamine): 6:42am

Omaezaki: 6:53

Yonezuhama, Hamamatsu City: 6:56am

Cape Irago: 6:58am

Acaopu, Jin City: 7:00

Ise City Futamiura (Meotoiwa): 6:59

Second half of the 2 week weather: 6th (Sat) – 11th (Thursday)

From Saturday the 6th onwards, there will be many days with winter-like atmospheric pressure patterns or days covered by high pressure. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy on the 7th (Sunday), with many sunny days mainly in areas on the Pacific side. Maximum temperatures are expected to be significantly higher than normal over the three-day weekend, and then settle to around normal or slightly above normal. There are many days when you can feel relieved in the sunshine.

