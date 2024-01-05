Tokyo bluefin tuna auctioned annually yields more than 7 tons | Abroad

#Tokyo #bluefin #tuna #auctioned #annually #yields #tons

TOKYO – A bluefin tuna was sold for 114.2 million Japanese yen at the largest fish market in Tokyo, the equivalent of more than 719,000 euros. The tuna auction at the Toyosu Fish Market at the beginning of the new business year is a Japanese New Year tradition.

The fish weighed 238 kilograms and was sold on Friday to a seafood wholesaler and sushi chain operator. For the fourth year in a row, the team placed the winning bid for the most expensive tuna of the new year, which this year was worth three times as much as the year before.

The expensive tuna will be served in a Michelin-starred sushi restaurant in Tokyo’s chic Ginza district. It is the most expensive tuna to be auctioned since the corona pandemic, after restrictions were lifted in the Asian country and restaurants started attracting customers again. For example, Japan’s tourist numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels, Japan’s national tourism organization said.

