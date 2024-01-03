told how this city fended off criticism

#told #city #fended #criticism

Tax benefits

The Kėdainiai Free Economic Zone is an industrial park with developed infrastructure and exceptional tax advantages for both Lithuanian and foreign investors.

“We are an object of national importance, dedicated to the development of industry, improvement of the regional and national business environment,” the speaker introduced. – Companies establishing here are guaranteed exceptional economic and legal conditions.

No income tax for the first 10 years and only 7.5%. profit tax for the next 6 years, investing in fixed assets of at least 1 million euros. No real estate tax and no taxation of dividends for foreign investors.”

Reaches key markets

Kėdainiai’s infrastructure provides investors with many reliable, fast and high-quality logistics options to make their activities more efficient. Most major markets are easily accessible by sea, air, road and rail.

“The municipality of Kėdainiai district always tries to provide the most favorable solutions to potential investors and does everything to make Kėdainiai district a regional center of central Lithuania, creating an industry with high added value and applying a knowledge economy,” emphasized G. Valuckas. – Kėdainiai SEZ is well known in Lithuania.

Our common mission is to promote businesses, their relationship with educational, political institutions, and various communities. We aim to develop the region.”

Doing more than others

Currently, free economic zones in Lithuania operate in Kėdainai, Kaunas, Klaipėda, Šiauliai, Panevėžys, Marijampole and Akmenė.

Each LEZ signs a contract with the state and leases land where investors are invited to build.

“Compared to other free economic zones, we are distinguished by the fact that we do not want to be and are not just sellers of land. Although the business plan of all other Lithuanian SEZs is basically to sell plots – and that’s it. And our model is to integrate the companies located in the Kėdainiai SEZ more into the community, into other businesses and help the region develop, said G. Valuckas. “We help our investors not only in building and starting up factories, but also in finding employees.”

What is the business in cucumber town?

G. Valuckas revealed that after focusing on Kėdainii, he and like-minded people had to counter the doubts of skeptics.

“When we said that we would become operators of the Kėdainiai SEZ, we were asked: “What will you do in the region?” What kind of industry can we talk about in the city of cucumbers? – the speaker shares. – However, we have seen what modern technologies are used in Kėdainiai in growing the same cucumbers, other agricultural products or in general in food industry enterprises.

We set ourselves the goal of developing existing technologies, seeking integration and synergy with farmers, strong businesses in the region, and bringing in new winds, so we were not afraid to enter the food industry. The first investor in the Kėdainiai SEZ was specifically related to the food industry. It is a world-class manufacturer of liquid fertilizers “IKAR”.

Selling opportunities

G. Valuckas pointed out that when traveling to foreign countries and talking to potential investors, he must first sell nothing but the opportunities of Lithuania, and then the opportunities of Kėdainiai.

“We have to properly present Lithuania. Discover the advantages of our region – why investing in Lithuania is better than, say, in Germany, Scandinavia, Poland, which is bigger, or in Romania, Bulgaria, which are cheaper, the interviewer shares. – I remember my first impressions when I was talking to investors 10 years ago.

I invited them to invest in Lithuania and I could see in their eyes that for them it was equivalent to an invitation to invest in Pakistan or Tajikistan. They even asked if we have electricity, G. Valuckas surprised the audience. – Over time, I developed a thick skin and after such questions I asked them: “And what is the internet speed in your country?” Because the average internet speed in Lithuania is quite high compared to other European and world countries.

So, first of all, it is necessary to refute false beliefs about our country so that investors come to Lithuania and see this country and its people for themselves.

Another stereotype must also be overcome. Unfortunately, Lithuania is often still considered a “banana country” – many imagine that labor is very cheap here, which is not true.

These are the barriers of foreign investors’ beliefs that we have to try to overcome.”

Kėdainiai – only the land of farmers?

If, when communicating with foreign investors, one has to prove that Lithuania is a civilized state, then when speaking with Lithuanian business companies, one must try to disprove the myth that Kėdainiai is only a land of farmers.

“What kind of factory can we build in the land of cucumber growers and sausage producers?” Where will we find the right workers? Lithuanian investors ask us such questions – G. Valuckas reveals his attitude towards Kėdainius and shares the bitter reality. – We have lost a lot of investment in the Kaunas SEZ only because Lithuanians simply did not believe that other businesses could flourish in the Kėdainiai region.”

After all, heaven is for those who are persistent. Kėdainiai LEZ operators managed to break through the ice. Arminas Kildišis, the CEO of UAB “Ikarai” located in the Kėdainiai LEZ, was the first Kaunian and investor to say: “Oh, Kėdainiai is great,” G. Valuckas rejoiced.

At last, the war comes to a head

The speaker of the conference shared what advantages of Lithuania and Kėdainiai they emphasize in order to attract foreign capital to our region.

“First of all, we emphasize that Lithuania is a very dynamic country. Our strength is that we are a small country, which ensures dynamism and speed. It is much easier for a business located in Lithuania to reach the representatives of the country’s government and agree on the necessary changes than in larger countries such as Poland.

The second advantage is logistics. When we became operators of the Kėdainiai SEZ, I emphasized to foreign investors that we can reach the whole of Europe in five days by truck, the main markets in a day, we serve both Scandinavia and Western Europe, we can get raw materials from China by train. We looked really good.

Unfortunately, when Russia started a war in Ukraine, a lot of opportunities closed. Therefore, today foreign investors see Lithuania as a point on the edge. The region is unknown, the country is unknown, the risk is high, probably some bomb will be thrown there and our factory will be gone, so why should I invest here?

After the start of the aforementioned war, Lithuania receives inquiries from foreign investors, but they are much more cautious due to the geopolitical situation. This is the biggest problem and we have to push hard to attract investors”, G. Valuckas shares today’s challenges.

Prime Minister

According to the speaker, the eyes of Kėdainiai LEZ operators are mainly focused on the manufacturing industry and seek to attract investments from this sector.

“We emphasize to investors that our industry did not fall down during the crisis, which shows our reliability,” says G. Valuckas. – We also show which foreign investors are already located not only in Kėdainai, but also in Lithuania.

Here, our task is particularly facilitated by the fact that almost all foreign investment companies in Lithuania achieve the so-called business excellence indicator in their group: if the company has a factory in Poland, Romania, Germany, Sweden and Lithuania, then the factory operating in our country is the most efficient. This shows that we are the hardworking people who know how to do the best, – the interlocutor is proud. – We also draw investors’ attention to the situation in the energy sector – that we are not dependent on Russia: both for gas and electricity.”

Future direction

G. Valuckas also proposed a future direction for the business of the country and Kėdainiai region, which would allow us to stand out in the eyes of investors.

“It’s about sustainability. The European Union aims to double its CO2 footprint by 2030, and to have zero in 2050.

In terms of sustainability, Lithuania is much more attractive than, say, Poland, which burns coal. We should take advantage of that,” suggests G. Valuckas.

Kėdainiai LEZ – 200 million.

According to the operators of the Kėdainiai SEZ, after counting the investments that have already been attracted here and those that are still planned, the total amount would be about 200 million. euros.

At the moment, investors have filled about 40 percent in the LEZ. areas suitable for this.

“We can’t attract health sciences, laser or automotive companies because they need extremely high-level specialists in their respective fields to be around. However, we are happy that we managed to attract the world leader in the bicycle industry, Pon.Bike. This is an extremely huge advertisement for Lithuania and Kėdaini.

We mainly focus on agricultural, assembly, metal, plastic industry investments.

On the other hand, we see Kėdainii as a satellite of Kaunas – the cities are only half an hour away. When measured by the distances of such large countries as Germany, half an hour’s drive is not much, so it would not be a disadvantage of Kėdainiai for investors from such countries either. So we are trying to attract everyone”, G. Valuckas, a member of the board of Kėdainiai LEZ, said at the end of the report.