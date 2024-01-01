Tom and Joe on the first day of work all day on 3FM

#Tom #Joe #day #work #day #3FM

Tom de Graaf and Joe Stam started their new program ‘Tom & Joe’ on 3FM this morning at 9:00 am. The program normally lasts an hour, but on their first day of work they are on the channel from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

They have to do challenges to get home. In this way they have to provide 100 new listeners. The promotion will probably run until 4:00 PM, until then they will be in the channel’s programming.

Get to work

During Serious Request, Tom and Joe were already working for the channel and selling coffee for charity. Wijnand Speelman already hinted at this action at the time: “If you think this is a job, then we have something in store for you on January 1, because that will be really hard work, but what that is, you will all see you again!”

The DJs have a surprise for their new colleagues Tom and Joe… They have to keep the station running all day until they have completed all 3FM challenges!🫢 #3FM #TomenJoe pic.twitter.com/3voc9iUBZf — 3FM (@3FM) January 1, 2024

update

The programming has been adjusted and they are now available until 11:59 PM.

Photo: Annemieke van der Togt