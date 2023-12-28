Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are giving their love a second chance

#Tom #Brady #Irina #Shayk #giving #love #chance

According to friends of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk, the two apparently could not stand being apart for a long time and decided to give their relationship a second chance. And not only this. According to their acquaintances, they even wanted to make their relationship official, but so far none of them has taken the first step.

We recall that in mid-summer it became clear that Tom and Irina were seeing each other after they were filmed in the athlete’s car. The paparazzi then snapped Brady caressing the Russian model’s face as she gazed lovingly at him, leaning on the seat next to him.

Although they tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, they couldn’t hide from the stalking photographers. It also became clear that the lovers spent a few days in England, being photographed leaving the hotel where they were staying.

Unfortunately, just a few months after the news of their relationship, it became clear that Irina and Tom decided that it would be difficult for them to continue together due to their many commitments. Well, it seems that as of today, they still want to find a way to rekindle their relationship and see if they could have a serious and long-lasting relationship.

“Tom and Irina have started spending time together again, but for now they prefer a slower-paced relationship. They really like each other and enjoy each other’s company, but at this stage it’s only when they’re free from engagements. They often talk on the phone and this will certainly give their relationship a chance if they want it themselves.”shares their friend.